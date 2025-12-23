WhatsApp Channels May Soon Let You Take Interactive Quizzes

WhatsApp is taking engagement to the next level. The messaging giant is testing a Channel Quiz feature, which allows admins to create interactive quizzes that go beyond simple polls or updates.

Currently in beta on iOS and Android, the feature promises a more dynamic way for creators, brands, and educators to connect with their audience.

WhatsApp Channel Quizzes

Admins can design quizzes with questions and multiple answer options, including images for each choice. One correct answer is pre-selected, and participants who answer correctly are rewarded with a playful confetti animation. Unlike polls, these quizzes test knowledge rather than opinions, making them perfect for interactive learning or entertainment.

According to WaBetaInfo, detailed insights are available for admins, including which answers were chosen and by whom. This will help measure engagement while keeping participants' sensitive information private. Depending on privacy settings, admins may only see profile photos, not phone numbers or full names.

From Beta to Big Launch

Initially available on Android beta, the feature has now expanded to iOS beta users, signaling a potential full rollout in the near future, per Phone Arena.

With WhatsApp constantly introducing new tools, like in-app message translation and a native Apple Watch app. Channel Quiz makes connecting with other people more versatile and organic.

Quiz Feature Will Be a Game-Changer For WhatsApp Channels

The quiz feature transforms WhatsApp Channels from a broadcasting tool into a fully interactive experience. For app users, the holiday update is far from over with this short tease. For creators and brands, it's a helpful tool to stand out among other competitors.

If you're a follower, it will be the new and rewarding way to engage with the content that you love.