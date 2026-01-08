CES 2026: UGREEN NASync iDX 6011 Will Let You Dig for Files Easier

CES 2026 was packed with spectacle, from advanced robotics to wall-sized next-generation TVs. But amid the flashiest reveals, a quieter category stood out in a big way: intelligent storage.

UGREEN showed that network-attached storage doesn't have to be dull or purely functional, unveiling the NASync iDX 6011 and iDX 6011 Pro: two AI-powered NAS systems that earned our Best of CES 2026 award.

NAS That Understands How You Think

Rather than simply storing files, the NAS systems rethink how people interact with their data, turning massive libraries into something closer to a searchable digital memory.

The defining feature of the NASync iDX 6011 series is its AI-driven search. Instead of forcing users to remember exact file names or folder paths, the system allows searches based on ideas or descriptions.

If you recall a trip, a project, or a moment, but cannot remember the file name, you can describe it, and the NAS scans photos, videos, documents, and other files to surface relevant results.

The context-aware approach removes one of the biggest pain points of long-term storage. It feels less like navigating a file system and more like asking a smart assistant that understands what you mean.

Built for Serious Storage at Scale

Both models support up to 196TB of storage, making them well-suited for content creators, professionals, and teams handling years of accumulated data. At that scale, traditional folder structures often become unmanageable. UGREEN addresses this with AI-powered file organization that automatically categorizes and structures content, helping users stay organized without constant manual sorting.

As storage grows, accessibility doesn't degrade, which is exactly where most large storage systems struggle.

Practical AI Features That Add Real Value

UGREEN also adds AI tools that go beyond search. According to Android Headlines, users can record voice memos directly into the system, upload them, and receive accurate transcriptions. This is ideal for quick notes, creative ideas, or meeting summaries that need to be saved and retrieved later.

An integrated AI chatbot further simplifies navigation. Instead of digging through directories, users can ask questions about their stored data or request specific files in plain language. It's a conversational approach to data management that feels natural and efficient.

Why It Earned Best of CES 2026

Storage hardware rarely steals the spotlight, but the NASync iDX 6011 and iDX 6011 Pro show how thoughtful AI integration can transform even the most utilitarian technology. Combining massive capacity with genuinely useful intelligence is what made UGREEN unique.

Apart from that, it saves time, reduces friction, and improves everyday workflows.

For other CES 2026 reports, you can check our article about the Roborock Saros Rover robot vacuum.