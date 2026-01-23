Microsoft 365 Outage Cripples Outlook and Teams as Millions Struggle to Work Online

Millions of Microsoft users encountered major disruptions as Outlook, Teams, Microsoft 365, and additional services experienced widespread outages.

The issues reportedly began around 11:37 a.m. PT and persisted into the evening, leaving businesses and employees struggling to access essential tools.

Microsoft has yet to provide an estimated time for full service restoration.

Which Services Are Affected

According to CNET, the outage impacts a range of Microsoft 365 applications, including:

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Defender

Microsoft Purview

Other core productivity apps

Users have reported degraded performance or complete inability to access these services, affecting remote work, corporate communication, and daily operations that rely on Microsoft's cloud infrastructure.

Microsoft's Response and Guidance

Microsoft acknowledged the problem via the Microsoft 365 admin center, describing it as a "potential issue impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services."

Administrators can follow updates under alert MO1221364 for ongoing guidance. The Service Health Status page also confirms service degradation, warning users about reduced functionality across affected platforms.

How to Stay Updated

While Microsoft has not shared a public timeline for resolution, users and IT teams can monitor the Microsoft 365 Admin Center for alerts and the Service Health Status Page for ongoing updates

Businesses are advised to notify employees and implement contingency workflows until services return to normal.