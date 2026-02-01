Google Pixel Buds 2a TWS Earbuds Might Bring Two New Colors 

Google appears ready to refresh its affordable true wireless earbuds with a splash of new color.

Recent leaks suggest that the Pixel Buds 2a will soon be available in Fog and Berry, expanding the lineup beyond the original Iris and Hazel variants launched in August 2021.

Fog and Berry Bring Fresh Personality

The upcoming Pixel Buds 2a colorways offer a subtle yet noticeable design update. According to the leak spotted by Android Headlines, both versions feature a white exterior charging case, with interior accents matching the color of the earbuds.

Fog delivers a soft, minimalist look that aligns with Google's understated hardware design language. Berry, on the other hand, offers a bolder, more playful option for users who want their accessories to stand out.

The new colors expand consumer choice without changing the identity of the Pixel Buds 2a.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Sells Out in 20 Minutes in the US

No Hardware Changes Expected

Despite the refreshed look, Google is not expected to modify the Pixel Buds 2a's hardware or feature set. The earbuds should retain the same sound profile, battery life, and connectivity features found in the existing models.

Users can still expect stable Bluetooth performance, balanced audio tuning, and seamless integration with Android devices, key reasons why the Pixel Buds 2a have remained a popular budget-friendly option.

Pricing Likely to Stay the Same

According to GSM Arena, the Fog and Berry variants are also expected to launch at the same price point as the current Pixel Buds 2a models. If you're looking for a mid-range TWS earbud, this one is a great pick.

Possible Launch Alongside Pixel 10a

Industry watchers believe Google may officially unveil the new Pixel Buds 2a colors alongside the rumored Pixel 10a. If so, the move would fit Google's pattern of pairing accessory updates with new smartphone launches.

Meanwhile, Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 received an update in September.