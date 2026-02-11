iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak From Jeff Pu Brings Surprising News Apple Fans Didn't Expect

Apple appears prepared to maintain pricing for its next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, offering flagship performance without a cost increase despite rising component expenses.

According to GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu, Apple's strategic supplier negotiations and internal cost optimizations are key to avoiding price hikes in 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Pricing Likely to Remain Stable

Based on MacRumors' report, Pu's research note highlights Apple's aggressive approach to managing costs. Even as memory prices surge due to AI data center demand, the tech giant's enormous purchasing power reportedly allows it to secure favorable RAM deals from suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix.

Combined with targeted savings in displays, camera modules, and other components, the company is positioning itself to launch the 18 Pro series at the same price as last year's models.

Pu is also the same source who said that Intel will make chips using the 14A process. This will be a big move for the iPhone maker who is looking to diversify chip suppliers outside the normal TSMC negotiation.

Strategic Supply Chain Moves

Apple's careful supply chain management reflects a broader strategy to protect consumers from inflation-driven smartphone price spikes. The company aims to deliver next-gen performance while maintaining premium value through leveraging supplier negotiations and optimizing manufacturing efficiencies.

Stable Prices Matter

Maintaining steady pricing is especially important in 2026, as buyers face more competition from high-end Android devices offering comparable features at lower costs.

A price hold could encourage upgrades among existing users and sustain Apple's market share in the premium segment.

What Buyers Can Expect

While official confirmation awaits Apple's launch event, analysts suggest the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will deliver upgraded hardware, enhanced performance, and new features without a higher price tag.

For consumers, this could be a rare opportunity to access cutting-edge technology at familiar costs, according to GSM Arena. This is an attractive proposition in an otherwise inflationary tech market.