Samsung Will Allegedly Bring Back Galaxy Z TriFold in Stock Before March 2026

Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Z TriFold made waves after selling out within minutes in South Korea and the United States, despite its premium $2,899 price tag.

Limited inventory triggered a buying frenzy, leaving many customers empty-handed. New reports from Korea suggest that the ultra-premium foldable could return to US shelves before the end of the month.

Galaxy Z TriFold US Restock

Korean news outlet The Chosun Daily reported that industry sources have an idea when Samsung will replenish its Galaxy Z Fold inventory. The information points out ahead of the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25.

During the event, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Although the tech giant has not officially confirmed a specific restock date, the timing suggests the company wants to capitalize on renewed consumer attention surrounding its flagship announcements.

With demand still surging, a restock could once again sell out quickly if supply remains limited.

Galaxy Z TriFold Specs

GSM Arena wrote that Galaxy Z TriFold stands apart with its massive 10-inch folding AMOLED display, which delivers a crisp 1584x2160 resolution, ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The immersive screen transforms the device into a tablet-like productivity hub while maintaining portability.

For everyday convenience, Samsung includes a 6.5-inch cover display, allowing users to check notifications, respond to messages, and browse without unfolding the device. This dual-screen approach enhances usability while preserving the futuristic design.

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor powers the TriFold, ensuring flagship-level performance for multitasking, gaming, and AI-driven features. The chipset positions the device among the most powerful foldables currently available.

200MP Camera and Long-Lasting Battery Power

Samsung equips the Galaxy Z TriFold with a versatile triple-camera system. The 200MP main camera features optical image stabilization for sharper photos, while the 10MP telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom. A 12MP ultrawide camera with autofocus completes the setup, enabling expansive landscape shots and detailed close-ups.

For video calls and content creation, dual 10MP front-facing cameras deliver enhanced clarity across different usage modes.

Battery life remains competitive with a 5,600mAh capacity, supported by 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

The device runs Android 16 layered with One UI 8, optimized specifically for foldable performance and multitasking enhancements.

Based on the previous sellout, it turned out that the old Galaxy Z Trifold leak was false. It was said there that it would come at a lower price of around $2,446.