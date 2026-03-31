Gmail Now Allows You to Change Your Embarrassing Email Address After All These Years

Google is now officially rolling out the capabilities to change one's Gmail address username to whatever they like.

This latest feature offers users the chance to finally replace the embarrassing, ridiculous, and wacky Gmail addresses they had over the years as there was no way to change these before.

Gmail Now Allows You to Change Your Email Address

Google has officially announced that it is now rolling out the feature that will allow users to change their Gmail addresses after years of struggling with the same, embarrassing email username.

The Gmail username is a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters before the "@gmail.com" mail server address.

One's specific username in their Gmail address is the one connected to their accounts and used for sign-in to Google services like Photos, Drive, Meet, and more platforms.

Here's How to Change Your Gmail Address

Google uploaded a new video via YouTube Shorts which explains how this new feature works and demonstrates to users how to accomplish the Gmail address change process.

To get started, go to your Google Account by accessing it via the Google website, Drive, Photos, and other apps or platforms. Next, users need to select Manage your account to pull up the settings.

Next, look for Personal Info and then select Email to get the option to make the change. There will be an option labeled Change Google Account Email, and upon clicking it, users will be redirected to a new page that will take them through the process and steps to complete the change.

It is important to note that the ability to change the Google Account's username is only available in the United States as of writing and doing so also bars the user from creating a new email account for another year.

Additionally, users may only change their username 12 months after their previous tweak.