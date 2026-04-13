Apple Foldable iPhone Release: Will It Launch in September Despite Delay Rumors?

Apple is reportedly maintaining its planned timeline for the long-anticipated foldable iPhone, easing earlier concerns that the device could be delayed until 2027.

While speculation briefly suggested development setbacks, current reports indicate the project remains on schedule with no major disruptions.

September Launch Still the Target

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple continues to aim for its traditional September release window. This aligns with the company's annual iPhone launch cycle, suggesting that the foldable model will debut alongside the next-generation flagship lineup.

Rather than facing critical engineering issues, the iPhone maker appears confident in the device's development progress.

Premium Pricing Pushes Foldable Into Ultra-Luxury Segment

The foldable iPhone is expected to be one of Apple's most expensive devices yet, with a projected starting price exceeding $2,000. This places it firmly in the ultra-premium category.

For Apple, the strategy is clear. First, the company will position the device as a luxury product just like any previous iPhones. Second, it wants to increase the average selling price across the iPhone lineup. Third and last, it wants to strengthen its high-end brand identity.

Rather than targeting mass adoption initially, the foldable is expected to appeal to early adopters and premium buyers.

Supply Constraints May Limit Early Availability

Even if the launch proceeds on schedule, early availability could be constrained, according to Digital Trends.

Foldable smartphones are complex to manufacture, and Apple is expected to prioritize production quality over volume.

This means the initial supply may be limited, especially during the first few months after launch. However, the device is still expected to arrive alongside or shortly after the Pro iPhone models.