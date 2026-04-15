Sony Bravia TVs Lose Key Features in 2026 Update, Frustrating Antenna and Cable Users

Sony is preparing to roll out a controversial software update that will remove several core features from its Bravia smart TVs starting in late May 2026.

The update is expected to significantly affect users who still rely on antennas or set-top boxes for live television viewing.

TV Guide Becomes More Limited for Antenna Users

According to Sony's support documentation, the changes will mainly impact the built-in TV guide experience, reducing the amount of information displayed for antenna-based channels.

One of the biggest changes involves the electronic program guide. After the update, antenna users may only see limited listings, often restricted to recently watched channels rather than a full program overview, according to an early report by Cord Cutter News. This removes a key feature that many viewers use to browse live content efficiently.

In addition, Sony is removing channel logos and thumbnail previews, which previously helped users quickly identify programs and networks at a glance. The result is a more stripped-down guide interface that prioritizes simplicity over detailed navigation.

Set-Top Box Menu and Visual Elements Removed

The update also eliminates the dedicated menu designed for set-top box integration, replacing it with a simplified control menu. While Sony positions this change as a way to reduce interface clutter, it also reduces customization options and limits control over connected external devices.

Thumbnail images across the TV guide will also be removed, including those used in Google TV's aggregated listings. This change affects not only traditional antenna channels but also free ad-supported streaming TV services, making browsing less visual and more text-heavy.

Affected Bravia Models Include Recent Premium TVs

Ars Technica wrote that the update will impact a wide range of recent and high-end models, including the 2025 Bravia 8 II (XR80M2) and Bravia 5 (XR50), the 2024 Bravia 9 (XR90), Bravia 8 (XR80), and Bravia 7 (XR70), as well as the 2023 Bravia A95L series.

For some users, particularly those who expected long-term feature stability from high-end television purchases, the new update is a letdown.

Shift Toward Streaming-First TV Experiences

Sony could have anticipated that more viewers would migrate away from antenna and cable setups, which is why it rolled out the recent update. Maintaining legacy guide systems may become increasingly difficult and costly due to data licensing and technical support requirements.

For users who primarily stream content, the update may have little noticeable impact. However, for those who still rely on antennas or external TV boxes, the changes are a clear downgrade in functionality.

Many users may need to rely on third-party apps or external devices to regain a more detailed and visual program guide experience going forward.