Spotify Tablet Update 2026: New iPad, Android UI Redesign Boosts Music Discovery, Video Experience

Spotify has officially introduced a redesigned tablet interface for both Android tablets and iPads.

Instead of stretching its mobile layout, the company has built a tablet-first experience designed to feel more natural, immersive, and efficient for users.

Smarter Layout Built for Music Discovery

As stated in Spotify's blog, the new interface takes full advantage of expanded screen space, allowing users to explore playlists, albums, and recommendations without disrupting playback. This redesign creates a smoother discovery flow, where browsing and listening happen simultaneously rather than competing for attention.

Spotify makes multitasking feel seamless, especially for users who frequently explore new music while listening. It's all because of separating navigation and playback more effectively.

Adaptive Design Responds to Screen Orientation

A key improvement lies in how the interface adapts to orientation changes. Whether in portrait or landscape mode, the layout dynamically restructures itself rather than simply resizing elements.

Furthermore, this responsiveness ensures that content remains visually balanced and easy to navigate, delivering a consistent experience regardless of how the device is held.

Sidebar Navigation Adds Flexibility and Control

One of the most noticeable additions is the new sidebar, which enhances both navigation and control. Users can scroll through content, switch playlists, or discover new tracks while their current music continues uninterrupted.

According to GSMArena, the sidebar can expand for deeper browsing or collapse for a more minimal view, giving users greater flexibility depending on how they prefer to interact with the app.

Multimedia Integration Expands the Experience

Spotify is leaning into a strong multimedia push. A dedicated "Switch to Video" button allows users to quickly transition from audio to video content, adding another layer of engagement to the platform.

Despite these changes, the familiar bottom navigation bar remains intact, ensuring that core features are still easily accessible.