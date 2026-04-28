Google Gemini's New Proactive AI Feature Could Predict Your Needs Before You Ask

Google appears to be revamping its AI chatbot with a new Gemini feature called "Proactive Assistance."

Recently uncovered in the latest Google app beta, the feature hints at a smarter AI assistant that can anticipate user needs and provide suggestions automatically, without requiring direct commands or prompts.

Gemini AI May Soon Offer Real-Time Personalized Suggestions

The discovery, first reported through an APK teardown by 9to5Google, suggests that Google is steadily moving toward its long-term vision of making Gemini a fully proactive digital assistant for Android users.

Unlike traditional virtual assistants that wait for users to ask questions, Proactive Assistance is designed to operate in the background. The feature can analyze information from selected apps and deliver timely recommendations based on a user's schedule, notifications, and on-screen activity.

During setup, users are expected to choose which apps Gemini can access. Google apps such as Gmail and Calendar are likely to play a major role, but the assistant may also monitor notifications and screen content if permission is granted.

Google's AI Vision Is Becoming More Advanced

As Digital Trends finds, Google previously demonstrated a similar concept during I/O 2025, where Gemini detected an upcoming test in a user's calendar and automatically generated a practice quiz to help them prepare.

The company has also quietly renamed the "Your Day" feed to "Daily Brief," a change that may represent an early step toward the quick rollout of Proactive Assistance.

Together, these updates suggest Google wants Gemini to evolve beyond a reactive chatbot into a context-aware AI system that actively assists users throughout the day.

Privacy Remains A Key Focus

One of the most important aspects of Proactive Assistance is privacy protection. Reports indicate that processed data remains encrypted and stored on-device, meaning it will not be used for AI training.

Although the software maker has not officially confirmed the feature yet, the leaked details suggest that Gemini's shift toward proactive intelligence could arrive sooner than expected.