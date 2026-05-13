AirDrop Over Quick Share Expands to More Android Smartphones—Which Devices Get It?

Google announced that its support for AirDrop on the Quick Share feature of Android is now expanding to more smartphones using its operating system, which allows more users to enjoy said feature.

What this means is that more smartphones get access to AirDrop and Quick Share's interconnected file-sharing system, which was previously exclusive to the latest Pixel and Samsung devices.

AirDrop Over Quick Share Expands to More Android Phones

According to the latest blog post from Google, the AirDrop over Quick Share support on Android expands to more brands and their respective devices in this recent update.

The partner brands include Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and HONOR.

Here are the smartphone models that will get AirDrop over Quick Share support, according to Google.

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z TriFold

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Oppo Find X8

Oppo Find X8 Pro

OnePlus 15

Honor Magic V6

Honor Magic 8 Pro

Despite noting in its post that Xiaomi will also get the expansion of the feature, there is still no confirmation from Google regarding which devices under the brand will get support.

AirDrop to Quick Share Support, Interconnectivity

Google's announcement also revealed more Android-based smartphones that already got the AirDrop support for their Quick Share platform, which was not announced by the company before.

According to 9to5Google, this includes the Google Pixel 8a, Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find X9 series, and the Vivo X300 Ultra.

The AirDrop to Quick Share support expands the interconnectivity between Apple devices to Android, particularly as all AirDrop-enabled devices can send and receive files via the platform.

These include iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, all receiving the capabilities to send and/or receive files, photos, videos, audio recordings, and more to the Android counterpart.

Among the first ones to receive it were Google's very own Pixel lineup and Samsung's Galaxy smartphones.