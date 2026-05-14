NASA’s Psyche Completes Mars Gravity Assist at 12,333 mph, Bound for Metal Asteroid in 2029

NASA's Psyche spacecraft swept within 2,800 miles of Mars on Friday, May 15, using the planet's gravitational pull to accelerate toward asteroid 16 Psyche — a metal-rich body in the main asteroid belt that scientists believe may be the exposed iron-nickel core of an ancient planet. The maneuver, monitored in real time by controllers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, marks the most critical navigational milestone of the six-year mission before the spacecraft's scheduled arrival at the asteroid in 2029.

Flyby Confirmed; Instrument Calibration Data Already Returning

Mission controllers tracked the flyby's outcome through Doppler shifts in Psyche's radio signal as transmitted through NASA's Deep Space Network, confirming the spacecraft's updated velocity and trajectory in near real time. Several orbiters already operating at Mars provided additional tracking support during the encounter.

The spacecraft's multispectral imager captured thousands of frames of Mars during the approach — the first opportunity engineers have had to calibrate the instrument against a target larger than a few pixels of light. Mission specialists will process the imagery over the coming weeks, including a planned time-lapse of the encounter. Raw images of the approach, showing Mars as a crescent against a starfield, began appearing on the mission's website on May 7.

"We are now exactly on target for the flyby, and we've programmed the flight computer with everything the spacecraft will do throughout May," said Sarah Bairstow, Psyche's mission planning lead at JPL. "This is our first opportunity in flight to calibrate Psyche's imager with something bigger than a few pixels."

Mars Donates Momentum, Sparing Xenon Propellant for the Asteroid Arrival

A gravity assist exploits a planet's orbital motion through space: as a spacecraft falls toward the planet, it accelerates, and if the geometry is correct, it departs in a new direction at a higher speed relative to the Sun. The planet loses an immeasurably small fraction of its own energy; the spacecraft gains substantially.

For Psyche, the Mars flyby was a fuel conservation strategy. The spacecraft, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on October 13, 2023, relies on a solar-electric propulsion system in which Hall-effect thrusters ionize xenon gas and accelerate it electromagnetically to generate thrust — efficient but gradual, building velocity over months. Letting Mars perform part of the velocity change preserved xenon for the long cruise through the asteroid belt and for the intricate orbital maneuvers that await at the asteroid.

"Ultimately, the only reason for this flyby is to get a little help from Mars — but if all our instruments are powered up and we can do important calibration, that would be the icing on the cake," said Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the mission's principal investigator at Arizona State University.

Magnetometer and Spectrometer Gather Baseline Readings During Encounter

Beyond calibration, scientists used the encounter as an early science opportunity. Psyche's magnetometer monitored charged particles deflected by the remnant magnetic field preserved in the Martian crust — evidence of the planet's long-extinct global magnetic field. The gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer tracked cosmic ray flux through the flyby, establishing a baseline that will sharpen its elemental composition readings at the asteroid.

Researchers also hoped the flyby geometry — approaching from the night side, with the Sun behind the spacecraft — might allow Psyche to detect a faint dusty ring, or torus, theorized to encircle Mars. Scientists believe micrometeorite impacts on Phobos and Deimos, the planet's two moons, may send fine particles drifting into a diffuse disk around the planet. Whether Psyche's processed imagery reveals that dust ring remains to be seen.

Asteroid 16 Psyche May Offer the Only Direct View of a Planetary Core

The spacecraft's destination — asteroid 16 Psyche, orbiting in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter — is among the most scientifically unusual bodies in the solar system. Unlike the rocky or icy objects that make up the majority of the belt, Psyche shows surface reflectance and radar signatures consistent with high concentrations of iron and nickel. The leading hypothesis is that it is the exposed metallic core of a protoplanet stripped of its rocky mantle in the early solar system — though its lower-than-expected bulk density means that question remains open, and answering it is a primary objective of the mission.

If the exposed-core interpretation holds, a close look at Psyche would offer something Earth cannot: direct observation of a planetary core. Earth's own iron-nickel outer core begins more than 1,800 miles below the surface, permanently beyond any drill or probe. Psyche may make a core available for scrutiny from orbital distances of a few kilometers.

The mission's 817-day science campaign begins in August 2029, using the spacecraft's four instruments — the multispectral imager, the magnetometer, the gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a radio science experiment — to map the asteroid's surface, composition, and gravitational field in detail.

Laser Communications Experiment Set New Distance Records Before Concluding in September 2025

Psyche also carried the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment, a technology demonstration that transmitted data using laser pulses rather than radio waves. The experiment downlinked data at rates up to 267 megabits per second — comparable to household broadband — and set a distance record in December 2024 by transmitting from 307 million miles away, exceeding the farthest distance between Earth and Mars. After 65 passes and two years of operations, DSOC concluded on September 2, 2025, having exceeded all its technical goals. JPL engineers say its results will inform communications systems for future crewed Mars missions.

Psyche Enters Cruise Phase 2, Thrusters to Fire Continuously Until 2029

With Mars now behind it, Psyche enters what mission engineers call Cruise 2 — the long arc through the asteroid belt. Its xenon ion thrusters will fire almost continuously, building velocity gradually until asteroid 16 Psyche's gravity takes hold in July 2029. For scientists, Friday's successful flyby means the spacecraft's instruments arrive at that rendezvous better characterized and better calibrated than they were before.