Google Quick Share Adds Easy Android-to-iPhone File Transfers With QR Codes

Google is introducing a major update to Quick Share on Android, making it easier for users to transfer files directly to iPhones and other iOS devices.

The company officially revealed the new QR code-based sharing feature during Google I/O: The Android Show: I/O Edition and confirmed that the rollout is expected to begin globally before the end of June.

Quick Share Now Supports Android-to-iPhone Transfers

Quick Share has traditionally served as Android's alternative to Apple's AirDrop system, allowing fast wireless transfers between compatible Android devices. However, sharing files directly with iPhones previously required third-party apps or additional compatibility workarounds.

With the new update, Android users can now generate a QR code directly inside Quick Share. iPhone users simply scan the code using the built-in Camera app to access the shared files instantly.

Once scanned, the selected files are securely uploaded to the cloud and shared through a private download link, simplifying the entire transfer process.

Google Adds Security and Privacy Protections

Google confirmed that the new Quick Share system uses end-to-end encryption to secure files during both upload and download. The generated download links also include additional privacy protections to prevent unauthorized access.

According to the company, the links remain active for up to 24 hours and cannot be forwarded or reshared with other users. This ensures that only the intended recipient can access the transferred content.

GSMArena confirms that the feature supports a wide range of file types, including photos, videos, documents, and other commonly shared media.

The feature also gives Android users a practical alternative to AirDrop-style transfers, particularly for devices that previously lacked seamless file-sharing compatibility with Apple products.

Speaking of Quick Share, Google announced AirDrop expansion to more Android smartphones. Some models getting this feature include the Galaxy S25 line, Oppo Find X8 Pro, and Honor Magic 8 Pro.