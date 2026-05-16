JWST Identifies LAP1-B as the Most Chemically Primitive Galaxy on Record: Chemistry of Universe’s First Stars

A tiny galaxy observed just 800 million years after the Big Bang has yielded the strongest observational evidence yet that the universe's first generation of stars — long theorised but never directly detected — existed, burned briefly, and left their ashes behind. Published in Nature on May 13, 2026, the findings by an international team led by Associate Professor Kimihiko Nakajima of Kanazawa University describe LAP1-B — a gravitationally lensed object 13 billion light-years away — as the most chemically primitive star-forming galaxy ever observed, with an oxygen content just 1/240th that of the Sun and a carbon signature that matches theoretical predictions for so-called Population III stars. For anyone who has ever looked at the night sky and wondered what the very first light looked like, this is the closest science has yet come to an answer.

Nature Paper Published This Week Extends a Chain of Evidence That Began with an arXiv Preprint

The Nature paper, published three days ago, is the definitive spectroscopic follow-up to an initial detection made by Nakajima's team and reported in a preprint in mid-2025. A companion theoretical paper by Eli Visbal, Ryan Hazlett, and Greg L. Bryan of the University of Toledo and Columbia University — published separately in the Astrophysical Journal Letters in October 2025 — independently concluded that LAP1-B is the first known object to satisfy three core theoretical predictions for Population III sources simultaneously. Taken together, the two papers amount to the strongest convergence of observation and theory in the search for the universe's first stars.

The Nature publication lands on the same week that Nature Astronomy published an independent analysis also focusing on LAP1-B, further underlining the scientific community's intensifying attention on this single object.

A Galaxy Formed When the Universe Was Only 800 Million Years Old, Magnified 100-Fold by a Cluster's Gravity

LAP1-B sits at a redshift of 6.625, placing its light in an era when the universe was a cosmological eyeblink old. Observing it required more than 30 hours of continuous staring by JWST's Near Infrared Spectrograph, combined with a stroke of cosmic luck: a foreground galaxy cluster called MACS J0416 acts as a gravitational lens, bending and amplifying LAP1-B's light roughly 100-fold. Even with that amplification, the galaxy's stars produce no detectable direct glow — the stellar continuum is entirely absent from the data. That absence itself is a discovery, placing a hard ceiling on the galaxy's total stellar mass at fewer than approximately 3,300 solar masses. For comparison, the Milky Way contains roughly 100 billion solar masses of stars.

"LAP1-B shows us the 'first generation' of element production," Nakajima said in the official press release. "We see a galaxy that has just inherited its first batch of heavy elements from the very first stars to ever shine."

Oxygen Content 240 Times Lower Than the Sun's Sets an All-Time Record for Chemical Primitiveness

In astrophysics, "metals" refers to all elements heavier than hydrogen and helium, and oxygen is among the most abundant of them. LAP1-B's oxygen abundance measured at (4.2 ± 1.8) × 10⁻³ times the solar value — makes it the most chemically primitive star-forming galaxy ever measured, surpassing every previous record-holder in the literature. A system this devoid of heavier elements has undergone almost no stellar recycling: it has barely been chemically touched since the Big Bang.

More significant still is the galaxy's elevated carbon-to-oxygen ratio. That ratio matches the theoretical chemical signature left specifically by Population III supernovae — events in which early massive stars expelled their carbon-rich outer layers while oxygen-rich cores collapsed into newly formed black holes. The galaxy's ionising radiation field reinforces the interpretation: it is inconsistent with enriched stellar populations or accreting black holes, but aligns with models of an exceptionally metal-poor stellar population potentially composed of Population III stars, or their immediate successors.

Population III Stars: A Theory Proposed Decades Ago That LAP1-B Now Supports With Physical Evidence

Population III stars are the hypothetical first generation of stellar objects to form in the universe. Born from clouds of pure hydrogen and helium — the only elements available after the Big Bang — they are predicted to have been extremely massive, intensely hot, and short-lived. When they died in supernova explosions, they seeded surrounding gas with a characteristic chemical pattern: an unusually high ratio of carbon relative to oxygen. For decades, no galaxy had been found that matched all three key theoretical predictions for Population III sources at once. LAP1-B does.

Visbal and colleagues at the University of Toledo and Columbia University wrote in their Astrophysical Journal Letters paper that LAP1-B "is the first Pop III candidate to agree with three key theoretical predictions for classical Pop III sources." Their semi-analytic models also predicted that roughly one such system should be detectable at a redshift between 6 and 7, given JWST's sensitivity and MACS J0416's magnification — a striking coincidence with the actual discovery.

Caution remains warranted. As phys.org noted in November 2025 when the Visbal paper was released, the finding is not yet full confirmation of Population III stars: uncertainties persist about how much material the first supernovae ejected and whether current computer simulations fully capture the physics of the early universe. The evidence is the strongest yet assembled — but the community has not yet declared a definitive detection.

Dark Matter Halo Explains How a Tiny, Ancient Galaxy Survived 13 Billion Years Intact

A further discovery emerged from the galaxy's gas dynamics. By measuring the motion of gas clouds from emission-line spectra, Nakajima's team derived a total mass for LAP1-B that far exceeds its combined stellar and gas mass. The gap is filled by an enormous dark matter halo estimated at roughly 50 million solar masses — an invisible gravitational scaffold that holds the galaxy together despite its minuscule stellar content.

That dark matter dominance has implications beyond LAP1-B itself. The researchers argue it explains why such tiny, chemically pristine objects survived 13 billion years of cosmic history without being torn apart or absorbed by larger structures. Dark matter halos resist tidal disruption, acting as protective cocoons around the most fragile galaxies.

LAP1-B Is the Long-Missing Ancestor of Fossil Dwarf Galaxies Orbiting the Milky Way Today

That survival mechanism points toward one of the study's most consequential conclusions: LAP1-B is likely a direct ancestor of the ultra-faint dwarf galaxies that orbit the Milky Way today. These so-called "fossil galaxies" are anomalously old and chemically pristine, as if frozen early in cosmic time — but astronomers had never found the progenitor that theory predicted they must have had.

"UFDs are not only the faintest galaxies; they are composed of ancient stars over 12 billion years old and are often described as 'fossils of the universe,'" said Professor Masami Ouchi of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and the University of Tokyo, a co-author of the study. "Astronomers suspected they might be the remains of the universe's earliest galaxies because they lack heavy elements, but astronomers never had a direct link — until we found LAP1-B."

"It is a profound surprise to find that LAP1-B looks exactly like the 'ancestor' we had only imagined in theories," Ouchi added. "This helps us solve the mystery of why these cosmic fossils have survived in their current form to the present day."

Gravitational Lensing Proved Indispensable — and Points to a New Search Strategy for Even Earlier Galaxies

The discovery underscores the power of gravitational lensing as a precision instrument for probing the early universe. JWST alone cannot resolve sub-kiloparsec objects at these distances, but by targeting galaxies that happen to fall behind foreground clusters, astronomers can effectively look through a natural cosmic telescope. MACS J0416, the foreground cluster responsible for the 100-fold amplification of LAP1-B's light, has now been confirmed as one of the most scientifically productive gravitational lenses in the sky.

Nakajima's team says it will continue searching for even more primitive systems using JWST, aiming to find the very first galaxies ever formed — objects so distant and faint that they would push the telescope to its absolute limits. LAP1-B formed at least 800 million years after the Big Bang; the true first lights of the universe lie further back still.

What This Discovery Means for Anyone Who Wonders How the Universe's First Structures Formed

The question LAP1-B answers — or at least moves significantly closer to answering — is one of the most fundamental in all of science: how did a universe of pure hydrogen and helium come to contain the carbon, oxygen, iron, and every other element that makes up planets, oceans, and living cells? The answer begins with Population III stars. If LAP1-B's chemical signature holds up to further scrutiny, it means astronomers have for the first time identified a galaxy that still carries the direct chemical imprint of that first stellar generation — a record written in carbon and preserved by dark matter for 13 billion years.

The practical stakes are not hypothetical. Every element heavier than helium in your body was forged in a stellar interior and scattered by a supernova. LAP1-B offers the first glimpse of the very beginning of that process — the moment the universe's chemistry switched on. For astronomers, cosmologists, and anyone invested in understanding where complex matter comes from, this week's Nature paper represents a milestone that the field has been working toward for decades.