California’s 7.25% SaaS Tax Would Hit Every Business Running Microsoft, Salesforce, or Workday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal on May 14 that would apply the state's 7.25% sales tax to cloud-based and downloaded software — including SaaS subscriptions — meaning every California business that pays a monthly bill to Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, Workday, Oracle, or Atlassian could see those costs rise by more than 7% starting January 1, 2027. The measure is part of a $350 billion budget plan that Newsom described as his final act before leaving office, and it requires approval from the California legislature.

Newsom's Retail-Era Rationale — and Why Critics Call It Anachronistic

Newsom's stated justification is a fairness argument rooted in physical retail. "As someone who lives near a Best Buy, I'm at Best Buy often," he told reporters at a Sacramento press conference. "I'm paying sales tax on a lot of this prewritten software. And then I find out that all my friends that aren't near a Best Buy, they're downloading and they are not paying sales tax. How is that fair?"

Marc Joffe, a Visiting Fellow at the California Policy Center, rejected that framing immediately. In an op-ed published the same day, Joffe called the proposal "a bad idea based on an outdated anecdote" and described it as "totally divorced from modern reality." Semafor technology editor Reed Albergotti made the same point more sharply, noting that the Best Buy reference belongs to the era of software sold on CD-ROMs — and that generative AI and "vibe coding" tools have already begun displacing the enterprise software products Newsom now wants to tax.

The critics have a structural argument, not just a stylistic one. Newsom himself cited the fact that 35 U.S. states already tax digital prewritten software and 24 tax SaaS in some form — a statistic intended to make the proposal sound routine. But those states are not California: the world's fifth-largest economy, the headquarters state for virtually every major enterprise software company, and the jurisdiction whose policy decisions reshape the industry globally.

California's AI Revenue Boom Is Real — and the State's Own Analysts Say It Won't Last

The deeper context for Newsom's proposal is fiscal anxiety dressed as tax fairness. California's tax revenue has surged on the back of an AI-driven stock market run — income tax payments were up nearly 50% year-over-year through April, driven by investment and business earnings — but the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office warned in its May 7 update that the current boom shows signs of a speculative bubble "rivaled only by the dot-com boom and the Roaring Twenties." The LAO advised the state to prepare for revenues to fall "tens of billions lower within one or two years."

Taxing the enterprise software stack is, in part, Newsom's attempt to build a more durable revenue base before that correction arrives — one rooted in recurring subscription billing rather than capital-gains-sensitive income taxes. Whether that logic holds depends on whether AI disruption suppresses enterprise software spending before January 2027.

What the Tax Covers — and Who Was Deliberately Left Out

Under current California law, SaaS is classified as an intangible service and therefore exempt from sales tax because no tangible property changes hands when software is accessed remotely over the internet. Newsom's proposal would change that statutory classification by treating digitally delivered prewritten software as taxable.

The governor confirmed that approximately 75% of the transactions in scope are business-to-business — which is why streaming services were deliberately excluded from the initial proposal. "That's why we're not doing streaming," Newsom said, while acknowledging that the legislature might revisit that exclusion separately.

The named companies in direct scope include Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, Workday, Atlassian, and Zscaler — all of which derive significant California revenue through subscription models. None had issued formal statements as of publication. HSBC, for its part, has pushed back on the broader market narrative: the bank dismissed fears of permanent SaaS decline and predicted that enterprise software will benefit from AI's development rather than be replaced by it — a directly contrary view to the "SaaSpocalypse" framing that followed a roughly $1 trillion drawdown in software stock valuations earlier this year.

The Revenue Numbers — State, Local, and Combined

Newsom's office projects the tax would generate $450 million for the state's general fund in the first budget year, rising to approximately $900 million annually. Local governments would collect a further $560 million in year one and over $1.1 billion annually thereafter. Combined, the measure is projected to bring California roughly $1 billion in its first year and over $2 billion annually — making it one of the larger new revenue items in the $350 billion spending plan.

The AI API Question — Largely Answered, but Still Being Lawyered

The most forward-looking dimension of the proposal involves artificial intelligence platforms. The tax targets "prewritten software," and Semafor reported this week that a source at a frontier AI lab confirmed the proposal is not expected to apply to AI token-based API access — the consumption model used by OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and comparable providers.

That distinction matters beyond the immediate dollars. If AI API usage remains exempt while conventional SaaS subscriptions are taxed at 7.25%, the proposal effectively creates a pricing advantage for AI-native tooling over traditional enterprise software — potentially accelerating the substitution that is already pressuring companies like Workday and Salesforce. Tax attorneys are already working through whether California's final statutory language will hold that line once the legislature drafts the bill text.

What Every California Business Must Do Before January 2027

The California legislature must pass a budget by June 15. If the SaaS tax is included in the final package, affected businesses will have roughly six months to renegotiate contracts, update tax compliance systems, and decide whether to absorb the new cost or pass it to their own customers. Vendors have several options under discussion: adjusting subscription pricing, restructuring enterprise contracts to address the tax explicitly, or — for companies below California's economic nexus threshold — revisiting their in-state sales footprint.

California has set the terms for this debate. Other states will now decide whether to follow — and the federal government will face renewed pressure to replace the current state-by-state patchwork with a single national standard for digital services taxation. For the millions of California businesses that rely on enterprise software to operate, the question is not whether this tax will reshape their software costs. It is whether their vendors will tell them before or after January 1.