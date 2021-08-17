(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Apple iPhone Future Phones Could Ditch Lightning for USB-C due to New Law

Apple could be forced to let go of its popular Lightning port connector for its future iPhones if a new legislation that is currently being proposed by the European Commission comes to life. The upcoming iPhones could be using the USB-C instead.

EU Possible Legislation

A particular source reportedly spoke to Reuters and has noted that the EU wants to introduce a more universal charging standard for smartphones in order to help with customer confusion as well as cut down on e-waste.

This, as of the moment, is yet to be confirmed.

A source noted that EU executives are still in the process of drafting the possible legislation and that it is currently expected to be introduced this coming September 2021. If this goes ahead, it will mean that if Apple decides to sell its own smartphones in Europe, it will then have to adhere to this particular law and use more similar charging technology to other Android phones.

USB-C Not Yet Standard Charging Tech

According to the story by TechRadar, there is still no guarantee that the EU will choose the USB-C as its standard charging tech.

However, it has actually looked toward the technology as the norm for other upcoming smartphones previously due to it being common on other modern Android handsets.

The fact that the introduction will happen in September 2021 means that it is quite unlikely to affect the Apple iPhone 13, which is expected to debut on Sept.14, along with three other phones and the Apple Watch 7.

It could, however, be introduced before the iPhone 14, so it might be something that Apple has to follow for the company's 2022 models.

New Legislation on iPhone Models

As of the moment, the exact time this will take effect is still unknown. Buyers will still have to wait and see what will actually happen with the new legislation.

There is also a chance that the law won't actually affect any iPhone models. This is especially true if the company would decide to introduce future portless models.

Rumors are still circulating regarding Apple's experimentations with future portless smartphones. It was also one of the first manufacturers that decided to drop the headphone jack from its smartphones.

There are actually a few cons in using magnets but quite obviously, there are also a few pros as well.

Apple Future iPhones

If Apple would be the first to drop its ports, users would instead be charging their devices through wireless charging. With the recent introduction of MagSafe wireless charging for the iPhone 12 series. This could mean that this is now a priority for Apple's future smartphones.

As of the moment, MagSafe is still not as fast as wired charging.

It could also be a big jump for Apple to make in the upcoming future, as wireless charging technology is currently not the priority method of charging smartphones for the majority.

One rumor at the end of 2020 even suggested that Apple will be experimenting with a model of the iPhone 13 series.

