"Pokemon Legends: Arceus" is set to arrive this coming January 28, 2022. Nintendo, a Japanese multinational consumer electronics, announced all the possible in-game integrations that players could expect from the new title.

Before the Sinnoh region, a time before people and Pokémon lived in close harmony, there was the majestic Hisui region. Your #PokemonLegendsArceus adventure begins here, where you'll set off to complete the first-ever Pokédex!



📺:: https://t.co/jto67q3hcg pic.twitter.com/gKQtQF0r3e — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2021

The game publisher and console developer release the new adventure game's details during its Pokemon Presents showcase event, which virtually happened on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The YouTube live stream of Nintendo's official YT channel was able to generate more than 840,000 views and 76 likes, as well as 7,000 comments from its fans.

"I really hope they do something with spiritomb in Arceus. Its lore said it was trapped in the Lil clay thing 500 years ago, it'd be sick if this game showed it before it was trapped," said one of the players in the YouTube comment section.

On the other hand, Nintendo confirmed that the upcoming "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" would offer a new regional battle system, new Pokemon characters, as well as new trainer skills that would allow gamers to catch the upcoming pocket monsters.

'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' Major In-Game Features

According to The Verge's latest report, the new "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" would be placed in the Hisui region, a natural world with different kinds of Pokemon characters and various ecosystems.

Attention, Trainers!



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

Once players enter the game, they are required to help the Galaxy Expedition Team catalog and study the region's pocket monsters to be compiled in the very first Pokedex.

Nintendo showed that the new adventure title would combine classic and advanced Pokemon gameplay in the latest trailer. One of its most-awaited features is the new Action Order Bar.

This new in-game content displays the next pocket monster that trainers should capture and study. On the other hand, the new title would also feature some of the pocket monsters that already adapted to life in the Hisui region. These include the Braviary and Basculegion.

Other Upcoming Pokemon Titles

Aside from the new "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," Digital Trends also reported that Nintendo's "Pokemon Unite," the popular adventure game's mobile version, will also arrive.

This new mobile title offers new Pokemon updates. These include Mamoswine and Sylveon.

