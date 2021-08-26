A YouTube Music app has finally been released by Google for Wear OS. But before you make a run for your smartwatch to download it, you should know that there's a catch.

According to reports, the YouTube Music Wear OS app can only be enjoyed by those who own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

YouTube Music Wear OS App Arrives With a Catch

The arrival of a YouTube Music Wear OS app is certainly welcome news for smartwatch users, especially those who have been missing Google Play Music. Google Play Music on Wear OS was shut down by Google last year.

There is, however, a catch that just might kill the excitement of owners of smartwatches that support Wear OS.

According to a report by The Verge, "The biggest catch is that the new app only works on one of Samsung's two new watches powered by Wear OS 3." Long story short, unless you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, you will not be able to download the YouTube Music Wear OS app.

If you think that's the only catch of the YouTube Music Wear OS app release, it might disappoint you that there is another caveat. According to 9to5Google, it seems that users of the YouTube Music Wear OS app can only download songs for now. No streaming on the app is possible just yet.

Here is another catch to that caveat: you can only download songs while your smartwatch is charging.

What to Expect and How to Download the YouTube Music Wear OS App

According to Google, the YouTube Music Wear OS app lets you listen to songs while your watch is connected to a Bluetooth device, download music directly to your smartwatch, and control playback.

Downloading the YouTube Music Wear OS app to your smartwatch is pretty easy and straightforward. All you have to do is to open Google Play Store first on your watch and search for YouTube Music. Select the app so that the download begins. Once installation is done, you can log into your account and start listening.

If you want to listen to music without needing an internet connection, you will have to download music directly to your smartwatch. You can do that by opening the YouTube Music Wear OS app then tapping the song or playlist you want to download to your device. You'll find a download icon, which you should tap to begin the download.

Spotify Wear OS App Also Allows Offline Playback, Downloading of Songs

Fellow music streaming app Spotify has also recently announced that its users can now enjoy offline playback in the latest update of its Wear OS app.

The update also allows Spotify users to download playlists, albums, and even podcasts directly to their smartwatches.

