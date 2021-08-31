Japanese-Haitian tennis star Naomi Osaka jumps to the NFT craze following her rare non-fungible token ahead of the US Open. The professional athlete said that she will sell it soon.

Naomi Osaka NFT Collection

According to a report by Cointelegraph on Tuesday, Aug. 31, Osaka has already unveiled a special NFT collection which is composed of six pieces. Together with her sister, Mari Osaka, the NFTs have garnered a total value of approximately $600,000.

From the NFT set of Osaka sisters, one of the most expensive NFTs yielded a $200,200 price tag. Currently, it was considered to be the most costly NFT that a pro tennis athlete marketed.

At the moment, the last digital NFT of Osaka entitled "Finding What Was Lost" is now up for grabs among bidders at a starting price of $200,000. The owner plans to put the NFT craze in the trend prior to the opening of the US Open that will be staged in New York this week.

In an interview with Hypebeast.com, Mari said that the NFT artwork was Naomi's favorite among the six NFTs. In addition, all of the pieces included in the collection have the signature of the Naomi sisters.

The Flow blockchain was responsible for Osaka's NFT. It is also a similar blockchain that introduced the NFT from NBA Top Shot.

Naomi Osaka Thinks Dogecoin is Interesting

From another report by Cryptopotato published earlier this week, Naomi Osaka was reportedly growing interested in one of the most popular meme coins, Dogecoin.

The $DOGE, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk has popularized, caught the attention of the 23-year-old US Open champ.

"I was actually just talking with my agent about cryptocurrencies. I know that online, everything is getting bigger. I remember reading about Dogecoin ... there's going to be something new and interesting that's going to pop up," Osaka said in an interview.

Since sports is not a lifetime profession, Osaka said that it is important for athletes to focus on other opportunities. She highlighted that people should think more about investments upon retirement in professional sports.

Other NFTs By Sports Professionals

Besides Osaka's NFT, other sports are also getting hooked by the increasing popularity of virtual tokens. The NFT craze does not stop on tennis but also on football, soccer, and basketball.

In April, Bucs star Tom Brady finally joined the bandwagon following his "Autograph" NFT, which features a lot of digital arts. The company is also open to collaboration with other artists and stars from different industries.

Earlier in August, Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has released his "Messiverse" NFT collection. The former Barcelona star said that the collection contains four artworks, including "Man From the Future," "The King Piece," "Worth the Weight," and one unknown NFT.

Still, the late Los Angeles cager, Kobe Bryant, also has an NFT collection launched during National Kobe Day to celebrate his birthday.

