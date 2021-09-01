The U.S. DOE (Department of Energy) confirmed that the giant nation now relies on wind turbines to produce clean electricity.

The government agency announced that around 42% of new electricity generation capacity in the United States, back in 2020, came from land-based wind energy infrastructure.

The Department of Energy added that this new record is higher than those generated by other energy sources in the country. This means that wind energy now generates more electricity than solar energy, which could only produce 38% of 2020's new capacity.

Since America further enhances its wind energy industry, wind turbines are now stronger, intermittent electricity sources across the United States. DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory stated that the U.S. energy infrastructure received 16,836 megawatts of new utility-scale land-based wind power capacity.

US DOE Says $24.6 Billion Wind Power Investment Took Place

According to CNBC's latest report, the United States invested more than $24.6 billion to enhance the country's air-based energy infrastructures. This is a major innovation since the government wants to reduce the rising carbon emissions.

New turbine models are also being improved to offer more efficient electricity generation methods or processes. They are also taller and have longer blades compared to traditional wind turbines.

Aside from the land-based wind farms, the U.S. also plans to improve its offshore wind turbines. This would be essential since the country doesn't have domestic sea-based wind energy infrastructure last 2020.

Is Wind Energy Investment Worth It?

Since DOE confirms that wind turbines now generate the majority of electrical energy in the United States, the billion-dollar investment is surely being used properly to lessen carbon emissions in the country.

Energy.Gov also provided some of the advantages that wind turbine infrastructure enhancement could offer:

New job opportunities

Cost-effective energy sources

Clean fuel sources

Sustainable energy sources

Wind turbines can easily be built in farms, ranches, and other open areas

For more news updates about U.S. wind energy projects and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

