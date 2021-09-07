"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories" is already confirmed by Bandai Namco to come this year for its worldwide launch.

According to the Japanese game publisher, the upcoming game, which is based on the popular light novel series, will be first introduced in Europe and North America.

'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime' is Coming to West

From a report by Twinfinite on Monday, Sept.6, "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Memories" will soon be released for the Western audience.

Outside Japan, the publisher is also planning to bring the fantasy anime game to other parts of Asia as well.

In its country of origin, the 3D battle RPG was teased on March 27 under its original title "Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken: Maou to Ryuu no Kenkokutan."

It will feature Traditional Chinese and Korean languages for its nearing launch.

For anime lovers, this opportunity will allow you to play the game on the most common platforms: iOs and Android.

At the moment, you can now pre-register for the game in both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

At the moment, there is no definite date for the game's release.

Key Features to See in Upcoming 'Slime ISEKAI Memories' Game

According to Gematsu on Tuesday, Sept. 7, there are five key features that you should see for the star-studded anime game "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories."

3D command-based battle system: This strategy game will allow you to choose cards for your character.

With a simple set of controls, you can utilize different abilities.

Another amazing feature about its battle system is its animation based on the original novel itself. You can also enjoy seeing its animation that will help you relive your anime watching.

Predator and Great Sage systems: If you have just started, you can refer to the Great Sage system to help you with the "Isekai Memories" gameplay.

You can also make your characters strong through the Predator system which focuses on Rimuru's main skill.

Anime-inspired songs: Of course, your experience with this game will not be complete without an animated background song.

You can listen to Takuma Terashima's masterpiece, "Phantom Lights" to reimagine yourself battling inside the TenSura world. Eight Bit is assigned to create its animation.

Nation-Building System For Your Own Tempest: You can also construct buildings and visit notable locations including laboratory, blacksmith shop, and restaurant.

You can communicate with various people along your journey.

Voiced Scenes: From Season 1 of "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime," you can enjoy listening to the best anime lines from talented voice artists.

Other Anime Games You Should See

Back in July, many mobile anime games have appeared. Earlier, Square Enix announced that the "FullMetal Alchemist" game would come as per the teaser clip.

Another anime-related game "Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds," has been one of the most impressive mobile games this year. It has recorded over $100 million in revenue in its first 11 days.

For comparison, miHoYo's "Genshin Impact" took 13 days to hit the hundred-million revenue while Niantic's "Pokemon GO" reached the milestone in 12 days.

