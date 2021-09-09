Amazon complained that Elon Musk-led companies, like SpaceX, have a habit of ignoring both rules and regulations imposed by the government in a letter to the FCC, or the Federal Communications Commission.

The e-commerce giant went on to add that SpaceX attacks those who point out its stubbornness from rules, ArsTechnica reported.

Amazon vs. SpaceX: FCC Battle

Just two weeks ago, Amazon also sent a letter to FCC, urging the government agency to dismiss the proposal of SpaceX that will include up to 30,000 Starlink broadband satellites.

The satellite-internet subsidiary of Amazon, Kuiper, filed the protest on FCC last Aug. 25 against the expansion of SpaceX's Starlink.

The e-commerce firm founded by Jeff Bezos further claimed that Musk's SpaceX violated a rule that prohibits inconsistent and incomplete applications.

Musk's space exploration company responded to the claim by telling FCC that Amazon is fond of derailing their competition to "compensate for Amazon's failure to make progress of its own."

In addition, SpaceX denied that their application that included two possible configurations did not violate any FCC rule.

Jeff Bezos vs. SpaceX

Before Amazon got involved in the dealings of SpaceX, its founder and now-retired CEO, Bezos, had been contesting the contract of Musk's space company and NASA or the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Bezos's own space exploration firm, Blue Origin, has already filed two complaints against the $2.9 billion contract of NASA and SpaceX that seeks to send astronauts to the moon after 50 years.

Blue Origin first protested the NASA and SpaceX contract last April 26, or two weeks after the moon lander project was awarded to Musk's space firm.

The complaint was filed on the Government Accountability Office or GAO but was dismissed after 95 days. Thus, the lunar lander project of NASA continued with SpaceX.

However, last Aug. 21, the Amazon founder filed a lawsuit in the federal court to protest the moon lander contract for the second time, delaying the project once more.

Amazon: SpaceX, Elon Musk-led Firms are Rule Breakers

As per Gizmodo, the lead counsel of Kuiper, Andrew Keisner, wrote that SpaceX and other Musk-led firms are involved in numerous rule-breaking incidents.

Keisner further lists instances such as "launching satellites with unlicensed antennas, launching rockets without approval, building an unapproved launch tower, or re-opening a factory in violation of a shelter-in-place order."

The letter to the FCC also boldly claimed that the companies of billionaire, Musk, ignore rules and think that it does not apply to them.

Amazon further told FCC that SpaceX is fond of misinformation, and ad hominem attacks.

Previously, or on Aug. 27 to be precise, Elon Musk said that Bezo's new full-time job is to file lawsuits against his company, SpaceX.

