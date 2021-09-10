The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado has been unveiled by General Motors (GM), and it sports some pretty cool new tech updates as well as design tweaks.

A major tech upgrade that the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado features is the hands-free Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system.

It also features an infotainment system that supports Google services and revised side vents.

Chevy fans who want to own their own Silverado will also have nine trims to choose from.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado has been unveiled by GM. The upcoming model follows the 2021 model of the Chevrolet Silverado. The pickup truck will have nine different trims that customers can choose from, according to the Chevrolet website:

WT

Custom

Custom Trail Boss

LT

RST

LT Trail Boss

LTZ

ZR2

High Country

Regardless of which Silverado you choose, every unit will come with what is known as Chevy Safety Assist, which is primarily safety and assistance features that aim to help the driver an easier, safer drive. The advanced safety features that are part of the Chevy Safety Assist include:

Forward collision alert

Automatic emergency braking

Front pedestrian braking

Lane keep assist with lane departure warning

Following distance indicator

Intellibeam high beam assist

According to a report by TechCrunch, the new Silverado trims can be expected to be released in spring 2022. It also "comes ahead of GM's electric vehicle offensive, which will include Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks."

Related Article: New GM Zero-Emission Vehicles To Arrive: Expect Chevrolet-Based Van, Medium-Duty Truck With Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Tech Upgrades for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado

One of the main tech upgrades that the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado has is the hands-free Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system.

According to the Chevrolet website, this hands-free driver assistance technology "manages speed and steering on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada."

Another impressive tech feature that it has is its infotainment system that features Android Automotive as its operating system. Per the report by TechCrunch, having Android Automotive as its operating system means that the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado has Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play integrated into the infotainment screen.

Interior and Exterior Design Tweaks

According to the TechCrunch report, changes in the exterior of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado can be expected. These tweaks include "new front fascia and daytime running lights that animate when the driver walks up or away from the vehicle."

Each Silverado trim also has a unique grille design, per a report by Forbes. The report also mentions that "the peculiar side vents that made the outgoing pickup look like it had sideburns" have also been revised.

Chevrolet's exterior design head Ben Wilkins has said, as quoted in the report by Forbes, that the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado will have "a more premium look." This differs from the sportier look of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

As for interior changes, the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado features a 13.4" touchscreen and a 12.3" digital instrument cluster standard that is configurable. Silverado trims that have bucket seats will also have a new center console that has an electronic shift controller.

Also Read: GM's Cruise Starts Purchasing California's Solar Energy To Power Its EV Fleets | 'Farm to Fleet' Initiative's Details

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.