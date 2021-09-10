Apple Watch Series 7's launch of its new radical redesign will be this September. It comes after the earlier production issues have been fixed, a prominent analyst of the Cupertino giant, Ming-Chi Kuo, said.

Apple announced that its Fall event will be on Sept. 1 at 10 am, adding that it will remain to be viewed online via the website of the Cupertino giant or the Apple TV app for the second time due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iPhone maker did not disclose or tease which devices are seeing the light of day during the Fall event. However, speculations have been repeatedly suggesting that Apple will be launching the next-gen iPhone, Watch Series, and AirPods.

Apple Watch Series 7 to Launch September

Another prediction from known analyst, Kuo, claims that Apple Watch will start its mass production in mid to late September. That said, the smart wearable is set to release and ship before the month ends, as per 9to5Mac.

If the information from Kuo is to be believed, Apple fans will be seeing the Apple Watch Series 7 during the Fall launch that carries a generic name #AppleEvent.

Kuo further wrote in an investor note, seen by MacRumors, that the upcoming Apple Watch will be receiving the most significant redesign for the wearable for years. To be precise, the Series 7 is expected to sport a similar flat-edged design that the iPad Pro and the iPhone 12 featured.

Apple Watch 7 Suppliers Overcomes Production Issues

The Apple analyst explained that this radical redesign was the culprit of the Watch Series 7 production issue.

To be precise, Kuo said that the new display of the smartwatch, which is touted to be more durable, is one of the reasons for the supply difficulty.

The new display panel of the Apple Watch will not only feature a contact design, replacing the previous cable design. It will also require a low injection pressure overmolding or LIPO technology.

What's more, the Cupertino giant is also including a brand new OLED production line that is meant to improve the efficiency of the device, as well as make its manufacturing cost cheaper.

However, the new OLED also brought additional problems to the Apple Watch 7 production due to the need for new suppliers, such as Young Poong, Jabil, and LGF.

But as per the latest investor note of Kuo, Apple has already fixed the production issue that the tech giant faced with its new suppliers.

That said, Kuo claims that Apple could start the mass shipments of the upcoming Apple Watch before September comes to an end.

Other Apple Smartwatches

Elsewhere, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously noted that Apple is facing some difficulties producing its next-gen smartwatch due to its complicated redesign.

The report further added that there is a possibility that the Apple Watch will release in limited quantities.

