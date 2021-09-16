(Photo : Image from Apple Website) Apple A15 Benchmark Shows 21% CPU Performance Over A14

The new Apple A15 chip shows a massive 21% CPU performance over the previous A14 chip! The recent data shows that Apple's new unreleased iPhone 13 lineup A15 Bionic packs more power for the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 13 Lineup

According to Apple Insider, additional data from Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup has been able to make its way to the Geekbench Browser. This offers a sneak peek at the performance that users will be able to expect from its next-generation handset, which will even make its way to the brand new iPad mini.

According to the CPU statistics, as shown on Geekbench, the upcoming iPhone 13's average single-core score already hits 1730. This is roughly a massive 10% increase compared to the previous iPhone 12's score at just 1575.

iPhone 13 Six-Core CPU

The multi-core scores reportedly average at about 4621, which is a whopping 21% higher compared to the iPhone 12's 3832 score. If it is accurate, the figures reportedly represent quite a decent bump when it comes to computing performance for the whole Apple iPhone 13 lineup. The upcoming iPad mini is also expected to drop the headphones jack as Apple pushes towards a wireless listening experience.

While Apple already includes an additional GPU core, as well as additional memory in the upcoming A15 Bionic, which is deployed in both the iPhone 13 as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max models, all of the upcoming iPhone 13 models are expected to share a common six-core CPU design. This will come with two performance cores as well as four other efficiency cores. For those wanting to buy the iPhone 13 outside of the US, sadly, Apple will limit its mmWave 5G connectivity to those in the United States only.

A15 vs A14

It should also be noted that there will be only six devices with designation ranging from the upcoming iPhone 14,2, the iPhone 14,3, and even the iPhone 14,5 that have run the benchmarking suite and have uploaded the corresponding data, according to Apple Insider. It was also noted that the early information could not actually be corroborated as legitimate.

With that being said, the current results are still consistent, and the data actually sheds light on hardware specifications that Apple has yet to reveal to the public in detail.

MacRumors reportedly spotted the Geekbench results and noted that the iPhone 13's Metal score of a whopping 10608 is still lower in comparison to the 14216 score that were put in by an iPhone 13 Pro.

Still, the upcoming A15 in the iPhone 13, as well as presumably the iPhone 13 mini would still put in a Metal score that appears about 15% higher compared to the 2020 A14 Bionic score. Apple reportedly failed to provide detail on the A15's CPU performance during its "California Streaming" event that just recently took place. The ambiguity actually led some to believe that it was an intentional decision not to include the direct comparisons.

