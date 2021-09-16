(Photo : Image from Apple Website) Apple Watch Series 7 Keyboard Allegedly Copied from Third-Party | Developer of Blocked App Goes to Court

Kosta Eleftheriou claimed that the Apple version of the keyboard for its new watchOS is just like the developers app called FlickType Keyboard.

The third-party developer took Apple to court.

Apple Watch Series 7 Keyboard

According to the story by PocketNow, the App Store has definitely experienced quite the scrutiny for the previous months.

Developers, just like Kosta Eleftheriou, have already highlighted how there are certain scams plaguing the App Store despite the company's claims that it is the best as well as most secure place for apps.

As of the moment, however, it does not seem to be going quite easy for the FlickType keyboard developer.

Apple's recent announcement for the Watch Series 7 caught the attention of Eleftheriou, wherein the company just announced a brand new QWERTY keyboard, which Apple calls QuickPath that is coming to the Apple watchOS.

Apple watchOS Keyboard vs FlickType Keyboard

Although a keyboard would be nice, it now seems that the idea behind it is actually not that innovative and certainly isn't that original.

Kosta Eleftheriou claimed that the Apple version of the keyboard for the new watchOS is allegedly the same as the developer's FlickType keyboard.

In a much more shocking move, Apple reportedly blocked the developer's account and even removed his app from the official Store.

While Eleftheriou has already filed a case directly against Apple in court, he is also now claiming that Apple even tried to push him to sell his app to the company.

App Store Review Guidelines

It was seen that the developer took to Twitter after the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 7. The developer even shared the email that was sent by Apple reportedly after the company took down his app.

The email noted that his app actually violated the Apple iOS Human Interface Guidelines section that was in the App Store Review Guidelines. This is despite both his app as well as the watchOS 8 keyboard sharing what was seen as almost the same UI.

Apple Allegations

It also reportedly stated that the app is a keyboard for the Apple Watch and for that reason, the app will be removed from sale on the official App Store at this time.

Eleftheriou reportedly accused Apple of false advertising and unfair competition, which is in violation of California's official business and professions code.

The allegations made by the developer also include the breach of good faith as well as fair dealing with regards to the supposed Apple Developer Program License agreement, fraud, and even negligence as well as negligence misrepresentation.

