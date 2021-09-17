"MetaVoicers," a protest-themed NFT collection, is set to go on sale on September 18. There are a total of 9,999 NFTs in the collection.

The developers of this NFT collection went for protestor NFTs as a way of making a difference and fighting for a better tomorrow.

80% of all royalties of "MetaVoicers" will go to a chosen charity or beneficiary. In the case of this collection, the royalties will be donated to the children and families of Afghanistan.

'MetaVoicers' Goes on Sale on Sept. 18

MetaVoicers, which is described by its official website as "a collection of protesters that are fighting to make the world a better place," will go on sale on September 18.

The protestor NFTs will join other NFT collections that will be released for minting on that day. According to a list compiled by Rarity, these NFT collections include "Giraffes At The Bar," "NiftyRiots," "Mini Monkey Mafia," and "MonkePunks."

The NFT collection is composed of 9,999 unique and hand-drawn protestors. Each NFT can be minted for 0.0555 Ethereum (ETH). "MetaVoicers" can be minted on the official website.

As for why the developers chose to do a protest-themed NFT collection, the "MetaVoicers" website says that "protesting is the language of the unheard."

"We created 'MetaVoicers' as a source of world assistance, a collection of protestors fighting for a better tomorrow. Each one of us can make a difference, but together, we can create change," said the developers.

80% of Royalties to go to Families in Afghanistan

More than just protesting for those who are unheard, "MetaVoicers" seek to provide concrete help to these people. For this collection, 80% of all royalties will be donated to families in Afghanistan.

"Using blockchain technology 'MetaVoicers' unite people globally to provide shelter, education, clean water, and health support to children and families in Afghanistan," the NFT collection's website reads.

According to the developers, a live Twitch stream event will be held as proof that they are donating the allocated royalties to the chosen beneficiaries.

The remaining 20% of all royalties will be used to fund the next protest-themed NFT collection.

Other NFT Collections That Dropped This Week

"MetaVoicers" is just one of the numerous NFT collections that have been released for minting this week. Collections that have been released were either for presale or public sale.

A collection that is set to go on presale on September 18 is "Catryoshkas." "Catryoshkas" are cat NFTs that come in the shape of Russian matryoshka dolls. There are four types of "Catryoshkas" that can be minted.

Another NFT collection that went on public sale this week is the samurai and ninja NFT collection called "ONE Shogun." An NFT game for "ONE Shogun" will be released next year.

