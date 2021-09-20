Amazon always has some pretty sweet deals available for those on a budget but would like to shop online for a thing or two. Browsing through page after page on Amazon, however, can be easier said than done because there can be a lot to go through. Sometimes, Amazon's "Today's Deals" category can even have more than 100 pages.
If you are on the hunt for Amazon tech deals, there are many available on the platform. If you are too lazy to check page by page, keep scrolling down this article because some of the available deals as of press time have been compiled here!
As of press time, there are available deals for air purifiers, kitchen appliances such as an air fryer and smart microwave oven, and even a Samsung smartwatch.
Amazon Tech Deals: Air Purifiers
Amazon has some good deals for air purifiers that are available as of press time. These Amazon deals include:
List Price: $89.99
Discounted Price: $76.47
Discount: $13.52
Specs and Features:
-
H13 True HEPA Filter for Smoke, Dust, Mold, and Pollen in Bedroom
-
Ozone-free
-
Filtration System Odor Eliminators for Office with Optional Night Light
-
White
MOOKA Air Purifier for Large Room
List Price: $87.99
Discounted Price: $69.99
Discount: $18
Specs and Features:
-
For large rooms up to 430ft²
-
H13 True HEPA Air Filter Cleaner
-
Odor Eliminator
-
Night Light
Amazon Tech Deals: Kitchen Essentials
Looking for a new gadget or appliance to add to your kitchen at home? Amazon has some awesome deals that are available as of writing for that as well. Examples of these great kitchen appliance deals include:
List Price: $119.99
Discounted Price: $107.98
Discount: $12.01
Specs and Features:
-
One-Touch Screen with 13 Cooking Functions
-
Preheat and Shake Reminder
-
5.8 QT
-
Black
Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS) Smart Countertop Microwave Oven
List Price: $144.99
Discounted Price: $130.49
Discount: $14.50
Specs and Features:
-
Compatible with Alexa
-
Humidity Sensor and Sound On/Off Function
-
1100W
-
1.3 Cu Ft
-
Stainless Steel
Amazon Tech Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2
List Price: $269.99
Discounted Price: $219.99
Discount: $50
Specs and Features:
-
44mm
-
GPS
-
Bluetooth
-
Silver
Amazon is one of the best places to find smartwatch deals for those who do not want to wear a hole in their wallet. A smartwatch Amazon deal that is available as of writing is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and a long-lasting battery, according to the Amazon listing.
