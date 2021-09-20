Amazon always has some pretty sweet deals available for those on a budget but would like to shop online for a thing or two. Browsing through page after page on Amazon, however, can be easier said than done because there can be a lot to go through. Sometimes, Amazon's "Today's Deals" category can even have more than 100 pages.

If you are on the hunt for Amazon tech deals, there are many available on the platform. If you are too lazy to check page by page, keep scrolling down this article because some of the available deals as of press time have been compiled here!

As of press time, there are available deals for air purifiers, kitchen appliances such as an air fryer and smart microwave oven, and even a Samsung smartwatch.

Amazon Tech Deals: Air Purifiers

Given the ongoing pandemic as well as the wildfires that happen here and there, it is no surprise that there has been an increase in demand for air purifiers in an effort to improve air quality at home or any other indoor place.

Amazon has some good deals for air purifiers that are available as of press time. These Amazon deals include:

LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home

List Price: $89.99

Discounted Price: $76.47

Discount: $13.52

Specs and Features:

H13 True HEPA Filter for Smoke, Dust, Mold, and Pollen in Bedroom

Ozone-free

Filtration System Odor Eliminators for Office with Optional Night Light

White

MOOKA Air Purifier for Large Room

List Price: $87.99

Discounted Price: $69.99

Discount: $18

Specs and Features:

For large rooms up to 430ft²

H13 True HEPA Air Filter Cleaner

Odor Eliminator

Night Light

Amazon Tech Deals: Kitchen Essentials

Looking for a new gadget or appliance to add to your kitchen at home? Amazon has some awesome deals that are available as of writing for that as well. Examples of these great kitchen appliance deals include:

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL

List Price: $119.99

Discounted Price: $107.98

Discount: $12.01

Specs and Features:

One-Touch Screen with 13 Cooking Functions

Preheat and Shake Reminder

5.8 QT

Black

Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS) Smart Countertop Microwave Oven

List Price: $144.99

Discounted Price: $130.49

Discount: $14.50

Specs and Features:

Compatible with Alexa

Humidity Sensor and Sound On/Off Function

1100W

1.3 Cu Ft

Stainless Steel

Amazon Tech Deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

List Price: $269.99

Discounted Price: $219.99

Discount: $50

Specs and Features:

44mm

GPS

Bluetooth

Silver

Amazon is one of the best places to find smartwatch deals for those who do not want to wear a hole in their wallet. A smartwatch Amazon deal that is available as of writing is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has advanced health monitoring, fitness tracking, and a long-lasting battery, according to the Amazon listing.

