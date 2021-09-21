(Photo : Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Former US Senator Bill Nelson, nominee to be administrator of NASA, speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on April 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Nelson was a senator representing Florida from 2001-2019.

NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Missions Directorate has been split by its leaders so that it may focus better on certain aspects of spaceflight, especially in upcoming missions. The focus was intended for the Artemis Moon mission as its top priority, as well as flights toward the ISS, the Commercial Crew project, and more.

NASA Human Exploration Department Split

Two new mission directorates are coming to NASA, and Administrator Bill Nelson has announced this earlier to let the public and space agency know that there would be a significant change. The change would not be as massive as people think, but it would change the way NASA has been running its Human Explorations department.

Instead of one, it would be two. And these two departments would be named the new Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) and Space Operations Mission Directorate.

The first one, or the ESDMD, would focus on human crew missions like the Artemis, Commercial Crew, and other launches for the space agency. On the other hand, the Space Operations Mission Directorate would focus on mission control and other routinary checkups and monitoring with the ISS and other ventures.

NASA Artemis and Commercial Crew

The Artemis moon mission is the focus of these departments now, and it would be handled better with the newly formed ESDMD, which NASA says would focus on the spaceflight.

What makes this different is that, instead of having one department to focus on the Artemis, there would be two, and one would specialize and dedicate its efforts or resources for everything it needs.

NASA has intended for the introduction of this, especially during this time where the agency is focused on handling the upcoming mission and the return of humans to the Lunar surface.

NASA's Future Missions

NASA has a lot of departments that are working non-stop to provide new research and help progress the Earth's knowledge of the great beyond, which humans still know little about. The venture of the Hubble Space Telescope and James Webb is as equally important compared to that of the human spaceflights, something which NASA now prioritizes.

Future missions would ensure that humans would be one step closer to their neighbors, something which they would enjoy and feel as the years progress and developments to be made by its employees.

That being said, NASA's split of its human exploration department only fits, as it would aim to focus more on the specific needs of a project rather than its general view.

As NASA said, "Two heads are better than one," and it is something which the space agency would uphold as specific teams would focus on Artemis and other humanitarian missions, while the others are to ensure its success and routines.

