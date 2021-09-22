"Battlefield 2042's" beta is coming, and Amazon has leaked this for EA and DICE, which talked about the first look of the game that people should expect in a couple of months after it got delayed the second time. Now, it would be focusing on a new timeline, but the beta is still coming, something which the company has not yet confirmed for the game.

'Battlefield 2042' Beta Leak by Amazon

"Battlefield 2042" would have a beta version coming soon, and it was revealed by Amazon (via Comicbook Gaming) that it would come by this month, the original supposed release date of the game. Initially, EA and DICE have planned for a reschedule of October for "Battlefield's" sequel release but has ultimately been changed to November.

The Beta Leak is something which people should expect, but not quite yet as September is near its end, but no news from EA or DICE has been revealed or teased via social media. Nevertheless, it would probably come by the latest of September, or by October, the most.

The game is aiming to debut the future look into "Battlefield," a dystopian future where war has taken over the planet, based on its initial teaser and trailer.

Read Also: 'Battlefield 2042': Electronic Arts Announces Multiplayer Sandbox 'Battlefield Portal'

'Battlefield 2042' Release Date

The release date of "Battlefield 2042" would be on November 19, 2021, a date which was moved twice from its original release of September or earlier. However, it is a confirmed game for this year, so gamers do not have to worry about its release for the public.

The beta was not revealed if it was a public or closed beta, but it would still invite those who are known for the game, as well as selected participants, to review and experience it firsthand.

The trailer has shown a lot about the game, bringing the new future of the "Battlefield" plot for gamers to see. It would be different from other games of the franchise, as others have focused on real-life and close to reality plots with first-person point-of-view (POV), which has made the series a popular one.

Moreover, the next game would be the seventeenth installment of the Battlefield series from EA and DICE, which is a lot for a franchise, resembling that of the massive ones. These include the "Call of Duty" franchise or Square Enix's "Final Fantasy."

'Battlefield 2042' What to Expect

The game would have to ask players for as much as $100 for its Gold Edition or its special release, which would be both available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms of the company. "Battlefield 2042" is still a highly anticipated game despite its expensive SRP for its special release and its subsequent delays in the game.

Both DICE and EA have not yet revealed anything with regards to the game, even any ideas or details regarding its future gameplay, especially as it focuses on the "future" of the franchise. The company would still embody the game's massive inclination to action and shooting and would be a multiplayer-only title.

Related Article: 'Battlefield 2042' Short Film Titled 'Exodus' Will Explain the Game's Story

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.