The new $299 Nokia G50 model is about to arrive. Some smartphone experts claimed that the arrival of this gadget is a sign that HMD Global would soon enter the world of affordable 5G handset market.

HMD Global has been one of the most popular smartphone brands across the globe because of its iconic Nokia mobile phones, which are considered durable and could last longer compared to other models.

However, this giant tech manufacturer is one of the late companies to transition its technology to smartphone models.

Although this is the case, it is still making noticeable efforts to keep up with the big names, such as Samsung, Apple, Oppo, OnePlus, and other tech developers.

Nokia has a total of five new phones coming very soon in an upcoming event.



One of them is the Nokia G50 5g which has:



- Snapdragon 480

- 4/64gb | 4/128gb

- forest black | midnight sun colors

~ $300 pic.twitter.com/L2IUJQDUc5 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) August 14, 2021

This can be seen specifically with its arriving Nokia G50, which is expected to compete against models like Realme 8 5G, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, etc.

$299 Nokia G50 as a Sign of Massive Change

According to Digital Trends' latest report, the new Nokia G50 could be a sign that HMD Global would also focus on making more affordable 5G smartphones.

If this is true, many consumers would definitely be excited, especially since high-speed connectivity is currently in demand as many people across the globe tend to stay in their houses because of the implemented restrictions.

HMD Global is not the only company making some drastic changes with its branding. Oppo also seems to be exploring new technologies as a new patent shows next-gen Oppo smartphones could have side cameras.

The new Nokia G50 makes #5G more accessible, backed with the #Nokia promise of pure craftsmanship, durability, and security.



Ships with



🔵 @Qualcomm #Snapdragon480 SoC

🔵 6.8-inch display

🔵 48MP triple-lens camera

🔵 A huge 5000mAh battery

🔵 18W fastcharging#NokiaG50 pic.twitter.com/Zy3FEfBXyE — Prabhu Ram (@prabhu_ram) September 22, 2021

Nokia G50 5G's Details

Phone Arena reported that the new Nokia G50 could be released this coming Oct. 6, which is about two weeks. However, you need to remember that the schedule of HMD Global may change. Although this is the case, you can expect it to debut before 2022 arrives.

On the other hand, this new handset is expected to compete against other brands using its clean Android installation, 5G-connectivity at an affordable price, as well as regular system updates.

As of the moment, it is still hard to conclude that the new Nokia G50 would be a good one until it is actually released in the market.

