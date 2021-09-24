King's College London has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for cancer research involving artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership has resulted in a research hub called Translational Oncology Research Hub.

It is the latest example of AI being used in cancer detection and treatment by medical experts. AI has previously been used to help detect cancers such as prostate cancer and breast cancer.

The partnership is set to last for five years and seeks to learn more about how and why patients respond a certain way to cancer treatments.

King's College London and GSK Partnership

King's College London and GSK have entered a five-year partnership "to use AI to provide insight into why and how some patients respond to certain cancer treatments," according to a report by MobiHealthNews.

"The collaboration will use AI systems to build tools that will support clinical decision-making to help improve patient outcomes," the report adds.

The King's College London and GSK partnership have resulted in the creation of a research hub called Translational Oncology Research Hub. GSK's Artificial Intelligence and Experimental Medicine Units, as well as the Comprehensive Cancer Centre at King's College London, are involved in the research hub.

It aims to help in the creation of personalized care strategies for cancer patients.

"We are very excited to work with our colleagues at GSK, known for combining advanced technologies and forging agile partnerships to improve patient outcomes," said Professor Tony Ng, head of the Comprehensive Cancer Centre at King's College London, as quoted by the MobiHealthNews report.

AI Used in Cancer Detection and Treatment

AI has increasingly been used as part of cancer detection and screening and even for cancer treatments.

An example of this is an AI software called Paige Prostate, which recently received marketing authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Paige Prostate is an AI software that helps detect prostate cancer.

Another example of AI being used for cancer detection is the Mammography Intelligent Assessment AI, which can help radiologists and medical experts better detect breast cancer.

According to a previous Tech Times report, the Mammography Intelligent Assessment AI serves as an independent second reader that can help radiologists in their analysis of breast images.

Related Article: Researchers Turn To Artificial Intelligence To Reach New, Previously Unachievable Cancer Outcomes

AI Used in Detection of Other Health Problems

AI is also being used to detect and even treat other health problems. An example of this is a new AI MRI screening tool for dementia that is currently being used in a hospital in Singapore. The hospital is called Farrer Park Hospital and is located in Connexion.

The AI MRI screening tool has helped medical experts in providing an enhanced neuroimaging service at the hospital.

Another example of AI being used to detect other health problems is an AI that can listen to coughs and sneezes to detect respiratory illnesses.

Also Read: Researchers Invented AI That Can Listen to Coughs and Sneezes To Detect How Many People Have Respiratory Illnesses in Public Spaces

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.