Ford announced a new EV initiative that will work together with SK Innovation, a giant EV battery creator. The company also confirmed that it would spend $11.4 billion on the latest program.

Thanks to the new electric vehicle plan, the giant automaker is expected to build new EV factories in Kentucky and Tennessee. These new facilities would help it produce more electric cars and the batteries that would run them.

Ford, Tesla, and other giant carmakers are currently making massive efforts to help various countries receive more electric cars. This rising technology trend is expected to phase out almost all traditional and hybrid models to reduce carbon emissions.

Ford EV Initiative Leads To More Factories

According to The Verge's latest report, the upcoming EV factory in Tennessee would be a massive building focusing on the production of Ford F-Series electric pickup trucks.

The new facility would also serve as an assembly division for F-Series batteries. On the other hand, twin factories would also be stationed in Kentucky, expected to develop advanced lithium-ion EV battery models. However, consumers would still need to wait a little longer as Ford's CEO Jim Farley said these new facilities would come online this coming 2025.

"This is a new Ford. This is show, not tell time," said the giant automaker's boss.

In other news, Michigan also announced its own EV charging station plan. On the other hand, California pushes for a zero-emission car industry this coming 2030.

All these innovations clearly show that companies, governments, and agencies are now focusing on enhancing the EV market.

Ford's Other EV Innovations

Aside from the upcoming EV factories in Kentucky and Tennessee, CNBC also reported that Ford recently signed a deal with Redwood Materials to create more efficient EV batteries.

The partnership is also expected to rely on recycling scrap material from battery manufacturing. This just shows that Ford clearly wants to produce its own electric cars in the cleanest way possible.

For more news updates about Ford and other giant automakers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

