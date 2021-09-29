Intel and Google Cloud confirm their latest partnership, which is expected to enhance the performance of the upcoming Compute Engine N2 VMs (virtual machines).

If you don't have any idea what are VMs, they are the emulation of different computer systems. Each VM has its own specialized software, hardware, or a combination of these two components.

They allow you to work in different virtual spaces, even if you are using the same PC or device host.

"These new N2 VMs are offered at the same price as existing N2 VMs based on 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, and their usage can be discounted using existing N2 committed use discounts," said Google via its official Google Cloud blog post.

The giant search engine firm also proudly announced that consumers can use the new N2 VMs to achieve significant price-performance improvements for a variety of workloads.

Intel, Google Cloud Partnership

Google Cloud explained that its new collaboration with the giant SoC maker allows the company to take advantage of the advanced 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor called "Ice Lake."

Also Read: Intel Hires Former EA and AMD Managers Ahead of Its Arc GPU Launch as Company Steps Into PC Gaming Hardware

The giant tech firm added that this advanced chipset would greatly enhance its new VM model since the SoC could run at 2.6GHz base frequency and 3.4GHz sustained all core turbo, which leads to 30% better price-performance of its Compute Engine N2 VM.

When it comes to availability, Google and Intel's new virtual machine product is expected to arrive in the 4th quarter of 2021. However, the actual release date is not yet confirmed.

How Intel's Xeon SoCs Enhance Google's New VM Model?

According to Intel's official blog post, the company's 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offer the following features, which are expected to boost further the performance of the new Google Compute Engine N2 VM:

Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) provides flexibility to run complex AI workloads on the central processing unit and enhance inference performance by maximizing computing resources, improving cache utilization, and reducing potential bandwidth bottlenecks.

Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) boosts performance and throughput for the most demanding computational tasks in applications, such as modeling and simulation, data analytics and machine learning, data compression, visualization, and digital content creation.

Intel Crypto Acceleration engines enhance data protection and privacy by increasing the performance of encryption-intensive workloads, including SSL web serving, 5G infrastructure, and VPN/firewalls while reducing the performance impact of pervasive encryption.

For more news updates about upcoming innovations of Intel and Google, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Intel Once Again Beats AMD With New Alder Lake Benchmark Leak

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.