"Forza Horizon 5" wowed a lot of people during its first gameplay reveal, mainly due to how insanely good the visuals looked.

Now, we have an idea of the kind of hardware you'll need on PC to run this game.

To say that the PC system requirements for "Forza Horizon 5" are really intense is a massive understatement. Here's what your PC must have if you want to try and run it, according to VideoCardz:

Minimum

NVIDIA GTX 970/AMD RX 470 with 4GB of VRAM

8GB of system memory

Intel Core i6-4460/AMD Ryzen 3 1200

110 GB HDD space

Windows 10 update 1909 (November 2019 build)

Recommended

NVIDIA GTX 1070/AMD RX 590 with 8GB of VRAM

16GB of system memory

Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

110 GB HDD space

Windows 10 update 1909 (November 2019 build)

'Ideal'

NVIDIA RTX 3080/AMD RX 6800 XT

16GB of system memory

Intel Core i7-10700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

110 GB SSD space

Windows 10 update 1909 (November 2019 build)

"Forza Horizon 5" is scheduled to release exclusively for the PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on Nov. 5.

Read also: NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs Already Finalized for Possible 2022 Launch

'Forza Horizon 5': The New PC Melter?

Remember here at Tech Times when we used to say that "Halo Infinite" is going to be the new PC melter? Well, the system requirements for "Forza Horizon 5" certainly eclipses that, and more.

Peep those minimum and "ideal" specs for a minute. You're going to need a GTX 970 or an RX 470 at the minimum. Remember when those cards used to be mid-range?

The 970 and the 470 basically held their own for several years as the GPUs to have a good 1080p gaming experience.

Now, they're the bare minimum for a game that looks truly next-gen.

As for the ideal, the RTX 3080 is certainly not something you'll find at reasonable prices these days, same with the RX 6800 XT. But obviously, these sky-high hardware requirements are there for a reason.

Just look at this gameplay demo running on a Series X, and imagine how much of an improvement the PC's visuals could be over the console version:

'Forza Horizon 5' PC-Specific Features

The developers want to make sure that "Forza Horizon 5" on PC will look and run excellently across Windows 10 and Windows 11 platforms, no matter what the configurations are, according to the blog post on ForzaMotorsport.net.

Players can expect a wide range of graphics options they can tweak to balance the game's visuals and performance.

Among these is an uncapped frame rate, support for native 4K, HDR, and 21:9 ultrawide displays.

Of course, the game will be supporting hardware-accelerated ray tracing and NVIDIA's patented Deep-Learning Supersampling (DLSS) tech (as per RockPaperShotgun) to make sure you can crank up those graphics settings and fill your 4K screen without losing too much performance.

Lastly, "Forza Horizon 5" will also support several of the most popular steering wheels from makers such as Logitech, Fanatec, and Thrustmaster.

Related: 'Forza Horizon 5' Ray Tracing Enhances Not Only Visuals But Audio As Well, Better Experience for Xbox Series X/S Users

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by RJ Pierce

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.