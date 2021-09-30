NASA James Webb Space Telescope recently faced an issue about its name. Various critics requested the giant space agency to change the name of its massive telescope.

Also Read: Virgin Galactic: FAA Lifts Spaceflight Suspension after Concluding SpaceShipTwo Safety Investigation

Around 1,200 astronomers and astronomy experts and various scholars signed a petition to change the name of the gigantic space innovation. Most of the participants are researchers who also want to use the new technology for their upcoming studies.

They claimed that James Webb, the former NASA administrator who became the basis of the giant space telescope's title, discriminates homosexual individuals from government jobs, especially when he was still active.

The retired NASA expert is also believed to show his negative attitude towards LGBTQ members when he served in a high-level position in the U.S. State Department.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope To Retain Its Name

According to NPR's latest report, NASA rejected the recent petition, although there were already many complaints about Webb's government discrimination against lesbian and gay staff back in the 1950s or 1960s.

"We have found no evidence at this time that warrants changing the name of the James Webb Space Telescope," said Bill Nelson, an active NASA administrator.

As of the moment, many space fans are exciting about the new James Webb Space Telescope since it could help NASA make amazing discoveries. These include analyzing exoplanet atmospheres, observe distant stars, as well as to conduct galaxy researches.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope is also expected to help various astronomers to find possible life outside Earth. On the other hand, NASA Landsat 9 launch already took place.

Why is James Webb Space Telescope Important?

SciTech Daily reported that there are various reasons why the giant space telescope of NASA is a great technology. These include its capability to identify forming planetary systems.

As of the moment, researchers are having a hard time discovering new planetary systems since these heavenly body formations usually take millions of years before they are completed.

Right now, the solar system is the only known planetary system in the Milky Way Galaxy. Since there are other galaxies outside the Milky Way, it is also likely for unique planetary systems to exist.

For more news updates about NASA and its upcoming innovations, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: NASA Hubble Helps in Finding Dead Galaxies, Running Out of Hydrogen to Make Stars-What Are They?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.