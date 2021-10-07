Google's engineering team is set to help Normative, a Sweden-based startup, in building a "starter version" of the carbon emissions tracker.

The environmental tool will help many companies that have concerns regarding their carbon footprints. The emission software will analyze all the activities of an organization, including the materials purchase, accounting systems. and more.

Normative on its Way to Zero Carbon Emissions

According to a report by CNBC on Wednesday, Oct. 6, nearly a dozen engineers from Google will help Normative on its environmental mission.

In an interview with the startup co-founder Kristian Ronn, the reason why they did that is to lessen the carbon emissions from the companies.

Furthermore, the Swedish firm has already raised $11.5 million from investors. It added that the project is geared towards helping many establishments achieve lesser carbon emissions.

When the news outlet asked Ronn about the amount being charged by the company, he refused to say the actual value. Instead, he said that the program serves as a "cheaper" alternative to consultant hiring.

Free 'Starter Version' For Carbon Accounting Engine

According to Ronn, Normative's free "starter version" of the carbon accounting engine would be launched next month during the COP26 climate conference with the UN.

Back in September, the startup wrote on its blog that it was selected for the Google.org fellowship. At that time, the company announced that it was the first time that it was granted to a Swedish firm.

The Normative CEO said that they would be working with around 11 Google engineers who will join their crew, which has over 50 members.

Google.org, head of technology and volunteering Jen Carter spoke to CNBC about the carbon emissions measurement. She said that it would impact small businesses around the world.

Somehow, many CEOs around the world are growing concerned about the environmental problems brought by erratic weather changes. Climate change has driven several organizations to act and control the usage of raw resources.

Around the globe, Ronn said that out of roughly 400 million companies, only a few of them know the application of carbon emissions tracker.

The Normative co-founder stated that many businesses would benefit from the product.

Tech Giants Are Embracing Zero Carbon Emission

In April, Apple announced its plans to go carbon-free by 2030. During that time, the Cupertino giant addressed the need to use alternative energies, such as solar, wind, and hydro to generate electricity.

Apple explained that it was committed to helping the environment to become more sustainable to all people. Amid criticisms about being not environment-friendly, the company claimed that this time, it wanted to be carbon neutral in the next few years.

Another company that planned to reduce carbon footprint is the video game publisher Ubisoft. In June, the firm officially launched a filing that would tackle an environment-focused drive.

