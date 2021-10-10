William Shatner's Blue Origin spaceflight is currently delayed because of bad weather conditions. However, the "Star Trek" actor would only have to wait for a day before he can finally visit outer space.

"Due to forecasted winds in West Texas we are pushing #NS18 launch target to Wednesday, October 13," said Jeff Bezos' space agency via its official Twitter account.

Blue Origin added that the new schedule for Shatner's liftoff is exactly 1:30 p.m. UTC or 8:30 a.m. CDT. On the other hand, the independent space company said it would start live broadcasting the launch at T-90 minutes.

The giant agency added that interested viewers could see the launch via its official website. More details will also be released as the spaceflight's date nears.

William Shatner's Delayed Spaceflight Now Becoming a Joke

According to ABC 11's latest report, the delayed spaceflight of New Shepard NS-18 is caused by forecasted winds at Blue Origin's West Texas launch site. The original launch date is on Tuesday, Oct. 12

Because of this issue, many individuals are now making fun of Blue Origin. In the comment section of the company's latest Twitter post, one of the commentators said that he was surprised that Jeff Bezos did not mention the involved astronauts.

On the other hand, one of the Twitter users attacked the actual statement of Blue Origin, saying that it should use "forecast" since it is the most common term.

Meanwhile, another commentator shared an NSFW joke. He explained that the space company should enhance its "little" rocket and make it faster, longer, and harder. Based on his statement, it seems like he is comparing Bezos' spacecraft to a male private part.

I figured your little rocket would get stiffer with a good blow. HARDER LONGER FASTER STRONGER!https://t.co/ICJTrK5Gwp — Kendall Winters (@SGT_PEPPER_66) October 10, 2021

This is not the first time that Blue Origin has faced this kind of criticism. Various people across the globe already made fun of the giant space agency, especially during the peak of its fight against Elon Musk and SpaceX.

Why Shatner's Spaceflight Is Different from the Rest

Business Insider reported that the Hollywood actor's upcoming spaceflight would not involve any employee of Blue Origin, making it quite different from the other launches.

On the other hand, he would also be the oldest person to reach outer space. This means that the 90-years old actor would break the record of Wally Funk, the first passenger to fly with Bezos.

For more news updates about Blue Origin and its upcoming spaceflights, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

