Elon Musk has taken his reaction to Twitter, especially as news pours out that Amazon is sending over documents of SpaceX's past lawsuits and cases against the government and other agencies. It was said to prove that SpaceX also has a lot of filed cases against others with regards to their career track, comparing it to Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin.

Elon Musk Laughs at Amazon's Case Files

The space company CEO has gone to Twitter and expressed his reaction to when he saw the Amazon case files that detailed how SpaceX also had run-ins with the law and filed complaints against other companies. The CEO has only tweeted laughing emojis, and it says a lot to what is his opinion of what Blue and Bezos is doing now.

According to Ars Technica's Senior Editor, Eric Berger, via Twitter, the actions of Blue Origin and Jeff Bezos "is hilarious," especially as it took lengths to prove a point.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2021

The Verge's report said that Amazon had sent them a 13-page PDF that details how SpaceX is "as litigious" as Blue Origin, and this signifies that cases like this are normal. The PDF details the past cases which SpaceX filed against the country, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and other protests of the company.

Elon Musk and SpaceX

Musk and SpaceX are known for their reliability in space flights, as well as their venture to bring reusable space vehicles for the world to use. They are also known for their goals to bring the first humans to Mars and explore the neighboring planet to make life multi-planetary.

SpaceX is known for being a massive partner of NASA, especially with the agency's Commercial Crew venture.

Blue Origin's Beef with NASA

The case of Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin against NASA has been a long one, and it started when the national space agency has awarded the HLS contract to SpaceX instead of the other. It was known that Blue Origin is expanding its space services from its initial trials into a more commercial availability, partnering up with companies and agencies.

Initially, it started as a protest against NASA and SpaceX as it was not awarded to Blue, but now it ended up as a lawsuit that files a formal complaint from Bezos's camp. The Amazon company even went as far as offering to cover for expenses that were still missing or was short of payment, just to get the contract for themselves.

Supposedly, this was one of the earliest contracts of Blue Origin as a space company and being part of the commercial space program that was launched by NASA. This may help in the popularity of Blue and help it against competitors who are getting contracts from different agencies or organizations for a space flight.

