Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man and the founder of e-commerce company Amazon, has reportedly bought himself an unlimited soft-serve ice cream machine and installed it at his LA home.

Ice cream firm CVT Soft Serve posted about the news on Instagram and stated that they are the ones who are supplying Jeff Bezos' house with ice cream. The said machine is on 24/7.

CVT Soft Serve also pointed out that Bezos is their first-ever residential client. The post includes a picture of the company's founder, Joe Nicchi, who posed beside several ice cream boxes, according to The Verge.

CVT Soft Serve sells its ice cream machine that looks like a minitruck, called CVTeeny.

The ice cream machine has a customized licensed place on the front, making it look similar to a food truck.

According to the company's website, the CVTeeny machine serves vanilla, chocolate, and twist soft-serve ice cream. The machine was installed in Bezos' Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles, California.

Bezos made his fortune from e-commerce giant Amazon and has since shifted his focus to Blue Origin, his very own space firm.

The billionaire is known to love ice cream. In 2019, he was photographed with two of his children at Milk Bar, a famous dessert restaurant and bakery in New York City, where he reportedly ordered the famous Cereal Milk ice cream.

In the same year, he and his wife, Mackenzie Scott, filed for a divorce after 25 years of marriage. He transferred 25% of his Amazon stake to his ex-wife, which was 4% of the company, immediately making her one of the richest women in the world.

Space Flight Backlash

The public does not always welcome the billionaire's decisions. Last month, he thanked all the Amazon employees and customers for paying for his trip to space, but his remarks have drawn criticism from celebrities and politicians.

Jeff Bezos' space flight was a success, and Blue Origin is planning to have more trips this year.

Also, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company is selling a seat for $28 million and is open to anyone interested.

During a news conference after his space trip aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard, the billionaire said he thanks every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer "because you guys paid for all of this."

However, critics quickly pointed out that Amazon workers have been complaining of poor working conditions, unjustified long hours, and very low pay while also accusing Bezos of not paying taxes, according to Sky News.

New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter that Amazon workers paid for the trip as they had to suffer low wages, union-busting, an inhumane workplace, and drivers not having health insurance during a COVID-19 pandemic.

Ocasio-Cortez also pointed out that Amazon customers paid for the trip with the e-commerce company abusing their market power to hurt small businesses.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren accused Bezos, who already stepped down as the CEO of Amazon prior to the flight, of not paying taxes. She is currently calling for the launch of a new bill called wealth tax.

On Twitter, Senator Warren said that the billionaire forgot to thank all of the Americans who paid taxes to keep the country running while Bezos and the e-commerce company "paid nothing."

Senator Warren added that she is working on passing tax laws, and she wants to make billionaires and massive corporations begin paying their fair share.

