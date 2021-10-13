Android's digital car keys support may be launching soon and it is being speculated that the launch just might take place during the Google Pixel 6 event, which will happen on October 19.

An update to Google Play services hints at the possibility of the launch taking place sooner rather than later. Should the launch take place, it is also being speculated that a limited initial rollout for the digital car keys support will take place.

Google first announced the possibility of a digital car keys support for Android phones at Google I/O.

Android's digital car keys support may be launching sooner rather than later. A Gizmodo report speculates that the launch might just take place during the Google Pixel 6 event next week.

The report mentions a Google Play services update that "indicates the ability to add your car key to your phone is just around the corner."

"There are multiple lines of code included in the update that appear to be related, including lines of code that refer to NFC use for unlocking a car," the report adds.

Gizmodo also says that the code also gives an indication that the digital car keys support may have a limited rollout at first.

To simply put, Google's digital car keys feature makes it possible for you to use your Android smartphone to unlock your car.

Google first announced its digital car keys feature during Google I/O. Per the Gizmodo report, users will get setup prompts once the feature rolls out. A specific digital car key service must be installed, and the user also has to set up a password-protected lock screen.

According to Gizmodo, "Google worked with car manufacturers to enable the digital key through UWB (ultra-wideband) tech and NFC" for its digital car keys feature."

"Ultra-wideband, which can operate at up to 100 feet, is still being added to more smartphones and premium vehicle models, while NFC has a lower range and requires you to tap your phone on a physical access point," Gizmodo explains.

Google is not the only one set to add a digital car keys feature that users can use. It was reported in June that Apple is also planning to add a similar feature to iOS 15.

Google Pixel 6 Launch

There are speculations that the Android digital car keys support will be officially launched during the Google Pixel 6 launch. The Google Pixel 6 launch is scheduled to take place on October 19.

Should that be the case, it may be a possibility that the more premium Google Pixel 6 Pro may already include the digital car keys support.

Rumors have been swirling for the past few months about the specs, features, and price of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The latest leak was a German retailer's advertisement, which specified the specs, pricing, and even availability of the Google Pixel 6.

