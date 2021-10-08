Google Pixel 6 rumors and leaks are not anything new to tech enthusiasts and Google fans who have been monitoring the latest updates regarding the smartphone. The latest set of leaks, however, just might spark interest because of how comprehensive it is.

The latest Google Pixel smartphone leak is thanks to a German retailer's advertisement, which reveals many details of the upcoming release. The details revealed by the leak include specs, pricing, and even a release date for Germany.

Google Pixel 6 Leak by German Retailer

A new Google Pixel 6 leak has made its way to the internet, giving tech enthusiasts and Google fans alike a better idea of what to expect from the new smartphone and even when to expect it to arrive.

A leak of a German retailer's advertisement states that the Google Pixel 6 will be available in Germany on October 28. According to a report by Gizmodo, the leak also indicates that it will be priced at €649, which is equal to around $750.

The leaked advertisement also mentions some of the specs of the Google Pixel 6. Per the report by Gizmodo, the German ad says that the upcoming Google smartphone has a 6.4-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP primary camera.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Full Specs

A previous Tech Times report published in July listed all the important specs of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. The Tech Times report, which cites a separate report by Front Page Tech, lists the following specs of the Google Pixel 6:

6.4-inch screen size

AMOLED display

8GB RAM

Android 12 OS

128 GB or 256 GB storage

50MP wide camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

The following are the specs of the Google Pixel 6 Po:

6.71-inch screen size

Plastic OLED display

Android 12 OS

12GB RAM

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage

50MP wide camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

48MP telephoto lens

Many of the specs mentioned above are similar to the specs mentioned in the leak of a German retailer's advertisement.

What is Google Pixel?

The Google Pixel brand was first introduced in 2013, and the first product under the brand is the Chromebook Pixel. The brand has since grown to include phones, tablets, laptops, and accessories.

The first-ever Google Pixel smartphones are the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL. These first-generation phones were announced in 2016 and were followed by the Pixel 2 & 2 XL, Pixel 3 & 3 XL, Pixel 3a & 3a XL, Pixel 4 & 4 XL, Pixel 4a & 4a XL, and Pixel 5.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first smartphone that is part of the lineup that bears the "Pro" branding instead of the usual "XL."

