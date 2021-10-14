Tesla's Full Self Driving or FSD Beta rolled out to an investor with a low 37 safety score. It comes even as Elon Musk previously noted that it would only release to owners sporting a perfect score or 100 out of 100.

Last Sept. 26, the electric vehicle maker giant, Tesla, introduced its safety scores systems, along with the release of the FSD Beta button, which gives users access to the said feature.

Although the safety score system of the EV firm is still in the beta phase, Tesla will use it to weed out drivers who are exhibiting reckless behavior while behind the wheel.

That said, a perfect score should mean that the Tesla owner is well-behaved on the road, whereas a poor safety score of 37 might suggest the entire opposite.

Tesla Full Self-Driving and Investor with 37 Safety Score

As per Electrek's latest report, a vocal investor of the EV firm, Ross Gerber, revealed to the said news outlet that his safety score has gone down to 37 out of 100.

On top of that, the Tesla investor, who is also an investment and wealth manager, went on to tweet last Oct. 13 that his "safety score continues to go lower."

Nevertheless, Gerber still found a way to get the FSD on his Tesla, wherein he boasted about it on his Twitter account the following day he admitted that his score has been plunging.

Electrek further suggested in the report that it is the first time that a Tesla owner without a perfect driving safety score got the FSD Beta on their vehicle. That said, Gerber could be an exception, and the rule still applies to other folks.

The Tesla investor further claimed that he is "one of the best drivers in the world." So, he also said that he believes that the beta safety scores of the company do not accurately reflect his skills on the road.

On top of that, Gerber also disclosed that Tesla released the FSD Beta to him due to his following from the press, giving other users more info about the feature.

Tesla's Full Self Driving Beta and Safety Score

Meanwhile, last Sept. 28, the CEO and founder of Tesla, Musk, announced that a wider release of the FSD Beta will gradually roll out to users boasting a 100/100 Safety Score.

The Tesla boss further noted that after rolling out the FSD feature to those with a perfect score, users with a 99 rating will follow, then those with a 98 score, and so on.

It is to note that the FSD Beta of Tesla allows its vehicles to drive on city streets and even highways, but it still requires the supervision of a person behind the wheel during its operation. What's more, the hands of the driver still need to stay on the steering wheel.

Nonetheless, according to the report of CNBC, Tesla has started rolling out the said feature to more drivers that passed the safety score requirement.

