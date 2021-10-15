After months and months of leaks and speculation, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's official launch is just around the corner.



The Google Pixel 6 event is scheduled to take place on October 19, and everyone can actually watch the launch event anywhere they are. The event is pre-recorded and will be livestreamed online.



Two sizes of the flagship Pixel 6 are expected to be launched during the event, which anyone can watch via the event's website. These two sizes are the Pixel 6 base model and the Pixel 6 Pro. Pro stands for "professional" and replaced the previous "XL" branding.



Leaks have been going around the internet for months now regarding the smartphones' specs, features, and even pricing and availability of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Event: What to Expect

The Google Pixel 6 event is set to take place on Oct. 19, and, given the name of the launch event, it is expected that Google will be formally launching its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones.

According to a report by Gizmodo, "The sixth-generation Android smartphone has been relentlessly leaked and teased these past few months-we know what it looks like, what Google's custom processor can do, and even what its accessories look like."

Here is what you need to know about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones that are launching on October 19:

Google Pixel 6 Specs

The Google Pixel 6 is the base model among the two sizes and will have a 6.4-inch OLED display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and 8GB RAM. 128GB and 256GB storage options are available for the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 is expected to have a dual-camera array and a 4,620 mAh battery. Available colors include Sorta Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specs

The Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone, on the other hand, is seen as the "professional" model, according to the Gizmodo report. It has a larger OLED display at 6.7 inches and 12 GB RAM. It will also have three storage options: 126GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Pixel 6 Pro will have three rear camera lenses instead of the usual dual-camera array. The smartphone has 5,000 mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the Pixel 6's. Color options for the Google Pixel 6 Pro include Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny, and Cloud White.

How to Watch Google Pixel 6 Event

Interested in watching the Google Pixel 6 event but worried you would not have access? Here's some good news for you: anyone and everyone can watch the launch event!

The Google Pixel 6 event will begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 19. Anyone can watch the Pixel event on its website at the specified time.

The launch event is a pre-recorded livestream that will be available to rewatch should people miss the scheduled time.

