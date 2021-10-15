The Wolverhampton COVID-19 test laboratory has been suspended because of its alleged false coronavirus results. This happened after NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace conducted an investigation in the medical facility.

The investigation was ordered by the U.K. Health Security Agency's head, asking why the incorrect results took a month before they were detected.

On the other hand, health authorities are now asking those who got positive COVID-19 results to take another test. The issue first started between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12.

During this period, the Wolverhampton test lab's patients received positive lateral flow results. However, when they had their follow-up PCR tests, the results became negative.

Wolverhampton COVID-19 Test Lab Now Suspended

According to BBC News' latest report, Wolverhampton test lab is currently suspended since the investigation is still ongoing.

"We are doing a detailed investigation with them, working on the actual processes within the laboratory - but the important thing of course is that we have suspended all of their services," said the U.K. Health Security Chief Executive, Jenny Harries.

She added that they would text or email those who still have positive COVID-19 results to get new tests. She added that these individuals are estimated to be a few thousand people.

The private COVID-19 test lab is not the only one accused of offering false coronavirus results. In other news, an at-home rapid COVID-19 test kit manufacturer also suffered the same thing, forcing the company to pull out thousands of its products.

Infected Patients Could Be Roaming Around?

USA Today reported that around 43,000 patients in England might have received incorrect COVID-19 test results from the Wolverhampton test lab.

Because of this, health authorities are now concerned that thousands of infected individuals might have been freed from isolation. If this is the case, they could now be roaming the streets and infecting other people.

This is currently a major concern since various countries are still suffering from rising COVID-19 infections.

