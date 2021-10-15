Riot Games now promises more advanced digital fandom features so that its fans would have better experiences. As of the moment, "League of Legends" Worlds 2021 is happening, where PSG Talon, Fnatic, Team Liquid, and other popular esports teams are battling against each other to see who will be the best at their craft.

Aside from "LoL," the giant game publisher also conducts other international tournaments for its popular titles, such as "Valorant." But, players across the world are unable to enter the actual venues since different governments are still implementing safety restrictions because of the ongoing pandemic.

Since this is the case, they are forced to watch the games digitally. On the other hand, they also can't conduct fan meetings that easily. Now, Riot Games announced that it had acquired Kanga to offer better fan experiences for its consumers.

Riot Games Acquires Kanga

According to Esports Insider's latest report, Kanga is a startup that focuses on the so-called fan-hubs, which facilitate social wagering, merchandise sales, video content aggregation, as well as exclusive content.

"We always believed in taking gaming fandom to the next level and we're super hyped to use our expertise to help develop incredible fandom experiences for Riot's Esports like League of Legends and VALORANT," said Kanga via its official blog post.

Right now, the developer of "League of Legends" and Kanga still haven't disclosed the latest acquisition's price.

Meanwhile, Riot Games' Director of Esports product Management, Luke Cudney, said that their team is currently excited to have the assistance of Jake Perlman-Garr, Kanga's founder, to enhance the digital experiences of esports fans across the globe.

Riot Games' Other New Partnerships

Aside from the new Kanga acquisition, Riot Games also partnered with Logitech G. Hypebeast reported that this new collaboration would lead to further "League of Legends" gaming collections.

The upcoming products include a new gaming handset mouse, keyboard, and mouse pad specifically designed for MOBA players. If you are one of the interested consumers, you can visit the official website of Logitech G to see the exact details of the new gaming gadgets.

