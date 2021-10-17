Microsoft users are still having an issue whenever they access their "Minecraft" accounts. This problem specifically happens when the "You Need To Authenticate to Microsoft Services" error message appears on their screen.

Although they restart their computers, the error notification would still appear on their screen, which is really annoying. If you don't know what this issue is, it is specifically an authentication problem.

This means that you really need to connect your Microsoft account to "Minecraft." Right now, many players tend to access their block-building title accounts by logging in to external servers.

Once you do this, you could experience some technical glitches and other in-game bugs. This is why you definitely need to authenticate your Microsoft account. To do this, you can follow this simple guide.

How To Fix Microsoft Authentication Error in 'Minecraft'

According to The Windows Club's latest report, fixing the Microsoft authentication bug is pretty simple to do:

The first thing you need to do is reload your "Minecraft" game.

After that, sign out and then sign in if restarting did not work. This is quite important since you will have the "Save To Microsoft Account" option, which is crucial in fixing the issue.

Once you do that, you need to click that button so that your Microsoft account would be authenticated.

Then, just click the "Continue" option and open your "Minecraft" again. The issue should be fixed by then.

Xbox Game Pass Receives 'Minecraft' Java, Bedrock Edition

NME reported that "Minecraft" would soon be available in Microsoft's popular PC game library, Xbox Game Pass. Mojang, the developer of the popular block-building title, confirmed that both Java and Bedrock Edition would soon arrive this coming November.

"The world needs more love, so we're bringing both Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November," said Microsoft via its official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

For more news updates about Microsoft and "Minecraft," always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

The world needs more love, so we’re bringing both Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Minecraft Java Edition to Xbox Game Pass for PC in November 💞 #minecraftlive pic.twitter.com/A7JyA4Tg2s — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) October 16, 2021

