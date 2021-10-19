WHAT: Colorado School of Mines, CisLunar Industries, Astroscale, Nanoracks, and Neumann Space will host an event entitled "Trash to Treasure: A presentation and live demonstrations of the emerging technologies that are advancing the Space Sustainability Ecosystem," showcasing their space debris recycling technologies on Tuesday, October 19th at 4pm MT on the Colorado School of Mines campus.
At this unique event, the four companies will demonstrate how their respective technologies work together to enable the full value chain for space debris recycling, by removing debris from orbit and manufacturing it into metal propellants. Through video and live demonstrations, they will demonstrate their latest hardware in action showing debris capture, metal cutting, production of metal propellant rods, and those rods used as propellant in a thruster.
At 4pm, the demo will begin with remarks from Dr. Angel Abbud-Madrid, Director of the Center for Space Resources at Colorado School of Mines and representatives from the four companies. Following the demo, there will be a networking reception.
The event will also be livestreamed via Zoom. To RSVP to the in-person or livestreamed event, please register via Eventbrite.
WHO:
- Dr. Angel Abbud-Madrid, Director of the Center for Space Resources at Colorado School of Mines
- Gary Calnan, Co-Founder and CEO of CisLunar Industries
- Clare Martin, Senior Vice President of Astroscale
- Harve Astier, CEO of Neumann Space
- Executives from Nanoracks
**Additional speakers to be announced.
WHEN: Monday, October 19, 2021
4:05 p.m. - Welcome
4:10 p.m. - Presentation, Demonstrations, and Q&A
- Astroscale
- Nanoracks
- CisLunar Industries
- Neumann Space (via video from Australia)
- PANEL
5:30 p.m. - Networking Reception
WHERE: Colorado School of Mines Center for Technology and Learning Media
1650 Arapahoe Street
Golden, CO 80401
**Please register via Eventbrite to access the Zoom livestream link.
