The Oculus Quest Pro has been leaked its first promotional video that shows the actual device now and what to expect when it comes out for the public to see and use. The virtual reality device has been long speculated for its revelations from the company and Facebook, but it has not yet made its break into the market presently.

Oculus Quest Pro Leaks

The Oculus Quest Pro has been leaked of its next release, and this goes ahead of the Oculus focus that would come on Facebook's Connect event this coming week. A thread by Twitter user "Bastian" has shown the first iteration of what the Oculus Quest Pro looks like and a possible promotional video of the device from Facebook.

It is important to know that this is only a leak and that people should not take this as a confirmation of the upcoming device from the VR and social media company.

Quest Pro / Seacliff [thread]



found by Samulia in the Seacliff firmware pic.twitter.com/0pGODx2HCp — Bastian :D (@Basti564) October 24, 2021

Nevertheless, there already is a first-look on the device that was allegedly the new Oculus Quest Pro, as teased by CTO Andrew Bosworth, a.k.a. "Boz," that has shown the slim and lightweight VR device.

Proud of the research Michael Abrash's team is working on at FRL-R Redmond—excited to get an early look at some of the technologies that will underpin the metaverse (we work on several prototype headsets to prove out concepts, this is one of them. Kind of. It's a long story.) pic.twitter.com/Yi9xjy5HmG — Boz (@boztank) October 13, 2021

Oculus Quest Pro: Release Date?

The Facebook Connect event is coming this week, and it may be the release date for the Oculus Quest Pro that users may see already and purchase in the upcoming weeks.

That being said, the Oculus Quest Pro is nearly on the hands and sight of people, especially for those aiming to upgrade to the latest device from the company.

Oculus and Virtual Reality in the Present

The year for VR is thought to be over or in the past, but it certainly is not, especially as it helps people to see more of technology that is integrated with the different aspects of visual and audial perspective.

Different rivals of the Oculus VR are coming, and it is with the revival of Magic Leap 2 coming in 2022 after a long hiatus, as well as the promising French-made Lynx R1.

The long-running VR company is one of the staples in the VR market and is one of the most popular companies behind it, as owned by Facebook. However, it still ventures out to be a company of its own and away from its parent company that is focused on social media. Nevertheless, Facebook's Oculus will become a key player once it launches its metaverse.

Facebook Horizon Worlds is one of the earliest iterations of an open-world metaverse, and Oculus's VR headset and experience would play a massive role in this.

Moreover, it may be so that the new Oculus Quest Pro that remains unreleased to the public would be intended for the metaverse that the company is planning to bring soon.

